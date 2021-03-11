Denel in dire straits

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Plastic surgeons
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Brian Monaisa
Dr Nkhensani Chauke
Dr Thendo Netshiongolwe
125
Today at 11:05
International day of Awesomeness with Futurist Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
125
Today at 11:45
TownshipTech Pitch Competition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Carrie Leaver
125
Today at 12:07
Police minister visits family of man killed at wits protest #asinamali
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:10
*SAUS statement condemning SAPS brutality, state of higher education and list of demands issued to Min. Blade Ndzimande*
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabo Shingange - Spokesperson at South African Union of Students
125
Today at 12:23
HJI calls for a #PeoplesVaccine: Stand Against Vaccine Apartheid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
125
Today at 12:27
ccv
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:37
Safe transport of farmworkers - Afri W Cape responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jannie Strydom - CEO at Agri Western Cape
125
Today at 12:40
Higher education briefing: Nzimande shares 2021 student funding policy options
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 12:45
DCS reviews its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy for correctional centres & remand detention facilities.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cape Town City Ballet back on stage!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Debbie Turner - CEO at Cape Town City Ballet
125
Today at 14:07
Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
125
Today at 14:40
Zip Zap Circus auction fundraiser - 3 days left to bid!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Victoria Engelhorn-Nel
125
Today at 14:50
Music with We Kill Cowboys
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Muller
125
Today at 18:50
AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
125
Today at 19:08
Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners
125
