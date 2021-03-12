Home Affairs' birth registration drive

Sam Plaaitjies district co ordinator at the Department of Home Affairs talks to John Maytham about their birth registration drive.
With Annzra Denita
Series:
Superstore (Netflix and Showmax)
A group of employees working at Cloud 9, a big-box store in St Louis, Missouri, faces several challenges while dealing with customers and at the same time attending to their personal requirements. [SITCOM]
Starring : America Ferreira | Ben Feldman | Lauren Ash
Film:
Moxie(Netflix)
Inspired by her mom's rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy teenager publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school. [COMEDY]
Starring : Amy Poehler | Marcia Gay-Harden | Patrick Schwarzenegger | Josephine Langford
Peter Pan (2003) (Netflix)
An underrated retelling of a classic. The Darling family children receive a visit from Peter Pan, who takes them to Never Never Land where an ongoing war with the evil Pirate Captain Hook is taking place. [ADVENTURE]
Starring : Jason Isaacs | Freddie Popplewell | Jeremy Sumpter
John Maytham, in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, to find out why it seems that so many more trucks are overturning on our highways and bringing traffic to a standstill for hours on end.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Linda Meyer, Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa, speaks to John Maytham about their response to the student funding crisis, which was addressed by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande yesterday at a post Cabinet briefing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Maytham speaks to Anton Kleyn of WildBuggers beach buggie enthusiasts club, about a special rally this weekend to remember the inventor of the little vehicle, Bruce Myers, who passed away in February this year.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The City of Cape Town is usually able to provide slight relief during load shedding via its Steenbras hydroelectric facility, and this typically takes place during the daytime, as it needs to be charged up during the evening off-peak period. However, it also needs to be taken off the grid for essential servicing, during which it is unable to provide the service. John Maytham speaks to Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director for Energy at the City of Cape Town, to find out if such a service is on the cards.LISTEN TO PODCAST