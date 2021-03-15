VBS looting: ANC leaders arrested

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:45
In conversation with Duane Vermeulen - winner of the Annual Brightrock Players Choice Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duane Vermeulen - Rugby player
Today at 18:08
Eskom to continue with maintenance despite heightened risk of load-shedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philliph Dukash - Head of Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:12
Absa defers annual dividend, profits drop 51%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Stadio reports 10% growth in student numbers and revenue jumped by 14% to R933 million.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio
Today at 18:49
Yuppiechef to be powered by Mr. Price
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Byron Lotter - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Today at 19:08
Sun International's income from continuing operations declining by 49% to R6.1 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature ; Billions at play by NJ Ayuk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
NJ Ayuk - Chairman at African Energy Chamber
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People's Money ; Sisa Ntshona, sa tourism ceo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sisa Ntshona - CEO at SA Tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
GP govt blew R117m on six contracts for potentially harmful Covid-19 fumigation The Gauteng government has reportedly wasted R117 million over 11 months on unnecessary and potentially dangerous Covid-19 fumigat... 15 March 2021 5:45 PM
'Mogoeng's legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure' Some experts have warned that recent public comments by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng have the potential to undermine his legacy. 15 March 2021 2:01 PM
Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up? Delft CPF's Pastor Charles George says there are thousands of new shacks, houses, malls, and clinics, yet only one police station. 15 March 2021 1:31 PM
'SAPS gun permit system turned off due to non-payment of service provider' SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa. 15 March 2021 2:25 PM
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification 'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans. 15 March 2021 12:08 PM
Pauli van Wyk: Alleged ringleaders of VBS looting caught The investigative journalist says businesspeople, chartered accountants, and lawyers, worked in a concerted effort to loot bank. 15 March 2021 10:58 AM
Eastern Cape factory set to produce vaccines for Johnson & Johnson Aspen says plans to produce the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at its Eastern Cape facility are on track. 15 March 2021 12:33 PM
South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO Airlink CEO Rodger Foster says fake PCR tests for Covid-19 are having a damaging effect on travel to and from South Africa. 12 March 2021 8:43 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
VBS looting: ANC leaders arrested

VBS looting: ANC leaders arrested

15 March 2021 8:22 AM

Pauli Van Wyk, investigative journalist, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest round of arrest of ANC leaders, linked to the VBS looting scandal.


The Emerging Economies focus on Asia

15 March 2021 8:44 AM

Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte. 

The World View - Myanmar violence an especially bloody weekend for protestors

15 March 2021 7:57 AM

America's child migrants an influx is fast becoming a crisis.

Afghanistan's singing ban scary signs of resurgent Taliban influence.

#IFQSAT

15 March 2021 7:35 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This. 

The high academic cost of erasing student debt

15 March 2021 7:32 AM

Education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the funding of tertiary education, the outcomes and impact on the quality of education.

Moolah Monday: How household finance management leads to the gender wealth gap

15 March 2021 7:11 AM

The economic value of household work. 

Concerns over "eco-label" for seafood

15 March 2021 6:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Jean Harris, Executive Director of Wildoceans with the Wildtrust organisation, about the concerns over the impact of deep sea trawling for hake on the shark and ray populations. 

The Social Rundown

15 March 2021 6:35 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

The Binge Club

12 March 2021 8:38 AM

With Annzra  Denita


Series:

Superstore (Netflix and Showmax)
A group of employees working at Cloud 9, a big-box store in St Louis, Missouri, faces several challenges while dealing with customers and at the same time attending to their personal requirements. [SITCOM] 

Starring : America Ferreira | Ben Feldman | Lauren Ash

Film:

Film:

Moxie(Netflix)
Inspired by her mom's rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy teenager publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school. [COMEDY]

Starring : Amy Poehler | Marcia Gay-Harden | Patrick Schwarzenegger | Josephine Langford

Peter Pan (2003) (Netflix)
An underrated retelling of a classic. The Darling family children receive a visit from Peter Pan, who takes them to Never Never Land where an ongoing war with the evil Pirate Captain Hook is taking place. [ADVENTURE]

Starring : Jason Isaacs | Freddie Popplewell | Jeremy Sumpter

Trailblazer: Julia Anastasopoulos

12 March 2021 8:24 AM

You may know her as Suzelle or Tali - but get the know the dynamic artist, illustrator, designer, entrepreneur, producer and actress behind the laughs. Tali's Baby Diary is out now on Showmax.

Why thousands of learners still unplaced in W Cape - WCED

WC health authorities concerned that Easter and Ramadan could be spreader events

Local

UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration

Local

EWN Highlights

DA cancels Limpopo congress five days before event

15 March 2021 5:19 PM

Nongoma municipality taking all precautions ahead of King Zwelithini's burial

15 March 2021 4:51 PM

Eskom's De Ruyter to fully cooperate with racism probe against him

15 March 2021 3:47 PM

