The World View - Covid-19 children a UN Report into the worst hit virus victims in Asia

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:50
Music with Fintry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julie Blundell
Guests
Julie Blundell
125
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zulu King Remembered
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Anoj Singh back at state capture commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 15:20
Memorial service for AmaZulu King Goodwill underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma - Eyewitness News
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma - Eyewitness News
125
Today at 15:20
#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R1Million for student fees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lasizwe, Social media sensation
Guests
Lasizwe, Social media sensation
125
Today at 15:40
Ndlovu Youth Choir set to perform alongside Master KG on 25 April from Robben Island for the free global livestream, Africa Rising
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sandile Majola - Ndlovu Youth Choir chorus member
Guests
Sandile Majola - Ndlovu Youth Choir chorus member
125
Today at 15:50
Ndlovu Youth Choir - SONG
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] Top SA wildlife estate attracting buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Janus van der Merwe
Guests
Janus van der Merwe
125
Today at 16:05
Instagram no longer lets adults message teens who don’t follow them
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
125
Today at 16:10
Residents warned about restricted water supply in parts of Johannesburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:20
Ryan Stramrood swims 34 KM's from Millers Point to Rooi Els
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Stamrood - Inspirational Speaker & Extreme Swimmer
Guests
Ryan Stamrood - Inspirational Speaker & Extreme Swimmer
125
Today at 16:20
Illicit fuel trading could get garage owners 10 years in jail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reggie Sibiya, Fuel Retail Associatio, CEO
Guests
Reggie Sibiya, Fuel Retail Associatio, CEO
125
Today at 16:50
Zain Killian bail hearing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
125
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh returns to Zondo commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube
Guests
Xolani Dube
125
Today at 17:10
Experts at odds on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine should be used in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi, Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi, Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial
125
Today at 17:20
Tanzania's president dies aged 61
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 17:45
Innovative project makes COVID-19 information accessible to deaf community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frenette Southwood - Department of General Linguistics at Stellenbosch University
Guests
Frenette Southwood - Department of General Linguistics at Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 18:13
[pitched] Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
125
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Stock market performance vs the economic performance in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up