Homemade erotic content boom seen during pandemic

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Music with Fintry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julie Blundell
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zulu King Remembered
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 15:16
EWN: Anoj Singh back at state capture commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
Memorial service for AmaZulu King Goodwill underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma - Eyewitness News
Today at 15:20
#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R1Million for student fees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lasizwe, Social media sensation
Today at 15:40
Ndlovu Youth Choir set to perform alongside Master KG on 25 April from Robben Island for the free global livestream, Africa Rising
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sandile Majola - Ndlovu Youth Choir chorus member
Today at 15:50
Ndlovu Youth Choir - SONG
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] Top SA wildlife estate attracting buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Janus van der Merwe
Today at 16:05
Instagram no longer lets adults message teens who don’t follow them
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:10
Residents warned about restricted water supply in parts of Johannesburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Ryan Stramrood swims 34 KM's from Millers Point to Rooi Els
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Stamrood - Inspirational Speaker & Extreme Swimmer
Today at 16:20
Illicit fuel trading could get garage owners 10 years in jail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reggie Sibiya, Fuel Retail Associatio, CEO
Today at 16:50
Zain Killian bail hearing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh returns to Zondo commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube
Today at 17:10
Experts at odds on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine should be used in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi, Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial
Today at 17:20
Tanzania's president dies aged 61
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 17:45
Innovative project makes COVID-19 information accessible to deaf community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frenette Southwood - Department of General Linguistics at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:13
[pitched] Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Stock market performance vs the economic performance in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council. 18 March 2021 12:24 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period. 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustForFans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling. 17 March 2021 8:26 PM
Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown. 17 March 2021 7:51 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustForFans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support' The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government,... 17 March 2021 5:05 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Homemade erotic content boom seen during pandemic

Homemade erotic content boom seen during pandemic

18 March 2021 8:29 AM

Adult sites such as OnlyFans and JustForFans have seen a definite spike in amateur content being created during the Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dominic Ford, an adult entertainer performer who is also the founder and CEO of JustForFans


The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

18 March 2021 8:49 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

The World View - Covid-19 children a UN Report into the worst hit virus victims in Asia

18 March 2021 7:58 AM

America’s massage Parlour murders but were they racially motivated. 

Royal conversations Meghan’s friend has spoken out on American TV. 
 
Frisky Welsh goats an unexpected side effect of pandemic restrictions. 

#IFQSAT

18 March 2021 7:44 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Why are the traffic lights at the N2/Baden Powell still not working?

18 March 2021 7:39 AM

Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport at the City of Cape town talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Life behind bars

18 March 2021 7:24 AM

Prof Lukas Muntingh is the co-founder and Project Coordinator of Africa Criminal Justice Reform. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the perceptions of life behind bars. This after a video surfaced of an inmate having sex with a prison official. And students protesting against the high cost of tuition, pointed out that inmates get free education.

Trendspotting Thursday: The growth of the brand academy

18 March 2021 7:01 AM

The concept of branded education is not new—McDonald’s established its Hamburger University in 1961. However, companies are now looking to get involved in deeper, more impactful ways, training not just their current or future employees, but future generations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

SABS issues new standards for hand sanitisers

18 March 2021 6:47 AM

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has issued a new standard for hand sanitisers, which entails that manufacturers of such products and employers distributing them in the workplace will have to comply with. Jodi Scholtz of the SABS joins Zain Johnson, standing in for Refilwe Moloto.

The Social Rundown

18 March 2021 6:43 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Wednesday Panel: SANParks addresses concerns

17 March 2021 8:47 AM

This week's Wednesday panel addresses issues raised by a previous panel, around irregular spending, crime, tourism infrastructure, and conservation matters affecting the Table Mountain National Park. Refilwe Moloto is joined by Property Mokoena, who is the SANParks Managing Executive Parks. And Dr Luthando Dziba, who is the Managing Executive Conservation Services and Cultural Heritage for SANParks.

[UPDATE] Eskom pushes load shedding back up to Stage 2

Local

Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL

Local Politics

'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health

Lifestyle Opinion

Zane Kilian denied bail in Charl Kinnear murder case

18 March 2021 1:47 PM

Singh: I attended Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility

18 March 2021 1:40 PM

President Ramaphosa’s eulogy to King Zwelithini: A huge tree has fallen

18 March 2021 1:25 PM

