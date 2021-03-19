Doctors taking Leave of Purpose

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
Government announces 8 preferred bidders to produce independent power
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jacob Mbele
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
Cross subsidizing Covid Vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Willy
Today at 10:35
What is code siwtching
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kelly Fisher - Host of the Black Girl's Guide Podcast
Today at 10:45
The Hybrid Office Work Model
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robin Fisher - Senior VP for the Mediterranean, Middle East & Africa at Salesforce
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips Blockchain for Social Good.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Sexual Compatibility
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Today at 11:32
Fish Hoek swimmers for Shark Spotters
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 11:45
Global Recycling Day - Let's talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles, Spokesperson for PAMSA and RecyclePaperZA, the paper recycling association
Today at 12:10
Lynne Brown at Zondo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Reax to Mantashe's proposed energy developments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alex Lenferna, Secretary, Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 12:27
Sahpra
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
President Magufuli dies. Who takes over now? What about conservation projects? What about the pandemic?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ado Shaibu - Secretary General at Alliance For Change And Transparency (ACT Wazalendo)
Today at 12:45
Artscape theatre building 50th Celebration Concert - 20 March 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File I- thaca Fine Honeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
