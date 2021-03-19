Everyday Zulu - Words of comfort

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
Government announces 8 preferred bidders to produce independent power
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jacob Mbele
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
Cross subsidizing Covid Vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Willy
Today at 10:35
What is code siwtching
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kelly Fisher - Host of the Black Girl's Guide Podcast
Today at 10:45
The Hybrid Office Work Model
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robin Fisher - Senior VP for the Mediterranean, Middle East & Africa at Salesforce
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips Blockchain for Social Good.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Relationships Focus: Sexual Compatibility
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Today at 11:32
Fish Hoek swimmers for Shark Spotters
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 11:45
Global Recycling Day - Let's talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles, Spokesperson for PAMSA and RecyclePaperZA, the paper recycling association
Today at 12:10
Lynne Brown at Zondo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Reax to Mantashe's proposed energy developments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alex Lenferna, Secretary, Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 12:27
Sahpra
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
President Magufuli dies. Who takes over now? What about conservation projects? What about the pandemic?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ado Shaibu - Secretary General at Alliance For Change And Transparency (ACT Wazalendo)
Today at 12:45
Artscape theatre building 50th Celebration Concert - 20 March 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File I- thaca Fine Honeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period. 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Everyday Zulu - Words of comfort

Everyday Zulu - Words of comfort

19 March 2021 7:00 AM

With Melusi Tshabalala, founder of Everyday Zulu.


City Faves: Tapi Tapi

19 March 2021 8:34 AM

Tapiwa is bringing flavours from all over the continent to Cape Town in the form of ice cream. Find out why Tapi Tapi is our City Fave.

Trailblazer

19 March 2021 8:28 AM

Athi-Patra Ruga is as colourful and thought provoking as his art. Globally recognised, he is this week's Trailblazer.

The World View - Europe’s Vaccine finally approved the AstraZeneca jab

19 March 2021 7:59 AM

Euthanasia In Spain the latest country to approve assisted suicide.

3 Brand new lifeforms ETs found on the International space station.  

#IFQSAT

19 March 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Is SA's vaccine rollout too slow compared to other nations?

19 March 2021 7:26 AM

Professor Ian Sanne, member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and CEO of Right to Care, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the rate of South Africa's vaccination rollout, and where we stand in terms of progress, against the rest of the world.

Doctors taking Leave of Purpose

19 March 2021 6:43 AM

Barbara McGorian, CEO of the Tshemba Foundation, talks to Refilwe Moloto about their Leave of Purpose project that sees doctors from across the globe offered lodge-style accommodation while providing healthcare services to isolated, underprivileged communities.

The Social Rundown

19 March 2021 6:40 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

18 March 2021 8:49 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

Homemade erotic content boom seen during pandemic

18 March 2021 8:29 AM

Adult sites such as OnlyFans and JustForFans have seen a definite spike in amateur content being created during the Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dominic Ford, an adult entertainer performer who is also the founder and CEO of JustForFans

Trending

Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks

Local Politics

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

Business Local Entertainment

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

Business Lifestyle

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

Business Lifestyle Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Mantashe: First power connection from private suppliers expected in Aug 2022

19 March 2021 7:59 AM

‘We are united’ - amaZulu vow to uphold King Zwelithini’s legacy

19 March 2021 7:21 AM

Please use electricity sparingly, says Eskom as it battles to meet demand

19 March 2021 7:16 AM

