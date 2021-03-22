The Social Rundown

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBC Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:15 Human Rights Commission sees increase in complaints The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC

125 125

Today at 10:33 Jan vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 10:35 BlindSA and SECTION27 call on government to respect the human rights of people who are blind or visually impaired by reforming Copyright Act The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Christo de Klerk

125 125

Today at 10:45 Department of labour probing Kraaifontein farmer for overcharging farmworkers for electricity since 2017 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Collette Solomon

125 125

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-#Imstaying……….. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 11:05 What is a relocation dispute? The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Shando Theron - Senior Partner at Theron Inc Attorneys

125 125

Today at 11:32 Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak

125 125

Today at 11:45 Lets talk garbage Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Samantha Choles

125 125

Today at 12:15 SAUS says students will take fees protest to the Union Buildings The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bongani Mahlangu - NEC Member at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)

125 125

Today at 12:23 Treasury warns of Covid effect on municipal infrastructure cilliers brink The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Cilliers Brink - Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance

125 125

Today at 12:27 Anglican priest names her rape accused The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu

125 125

Today at 12:37 WTO update on African vaccination programmes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Messeret Shibeshii - Epidemiologist and pediatrician at WHO Africa

125 125

Today at 12:40 Zimbabwe patriotic bill - Dave Coltart The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Doug Coltart

125 125

Today at 12:45 Illicit trade of San rock art The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:52 REPLAY: Murder in Paris the Dulcie September story The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Lee Cole Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Lee Cole

125 125

Today at 18:16 Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human

125 125

Today at 19:08 Zoom Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...

125 125

Today at 19:19 Zoom Business Book feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...

125 125