The Social Rundown

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:15
Human Rights Commission sees increase in complaints
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC
Today at 10:33
Jan vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:35
BlindSA and SECTION27 call on government to respect the human rights of people who are blind or visually impaired by reforming Copyright Act
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Christo de Klerk
Today at 10:45
Department of labour probing Kraaifontein farmer for overcharging farmworkers for electricity since 2017
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Collette Solomon
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-#Imstaying………..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
What is a relocation dispute?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Shando Theron - Senior Partner at Theron Inc Attorneys
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles
Today at 12:15
SAUS says students will take fees protest to the Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongani Mahlangu - NEC Member at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)
Today at 12:23
Treasury warns of Covid effect on municipal infrastructure cilliers brink
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cilliers Brink - Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:27
Anglican priest names her rape accused
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 12:37
WTO update on African vaccination programmes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Messeret Shibeshii - Epidemiologist and pediatrician at WHO Africa
Today at 12:40
Zimbabwe patriotic bill - Dave Coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Today at 12:45
Illicit trade of San rock art
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
REPLAY: Murder in Paris the Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Today at 14:50
Music with Lee Cole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lee Cole
Today at 18:16
Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authori... 22 March 2021 8:45 AM
Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home. 21 March 2021 3:59 PM
Social media star helps raise R2m for students in just 7 days The money from Lasizwe Dambuza and friends' crowdfunding campaign will help university students cover registration costs. 21 March 2021 3:12 PM
View all Local
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Politics
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help. 20 March 2021 10:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

22 March 2021 6:46 AM

With Bruce Hong CapeTalk producer.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

22 March 2021 8:57 AM

With Prof Lyal White Research Assoc at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder of Contextual Intelligence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role religious institutions can play in advancing human rights in South Africa

22 March 2021 8:48 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Prof Reggie Nel, Dean of the Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University, for a discussion on the role of faith-based organisations in the advancement of human rights in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Lockdowns in France, Poland & the USA

22 March 2021 8:09 AM

Joe Biden’s anti hatred speech as race hate has increased in America. 
 
A French drug bust tho’ the drug turned out to be less than harmful. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shotspotter: The political fallout

22 March 2021 7:47 AM

Brett Herron, an MPL with the GOOD Party, speaks to Kieno Kammies about the political implications of the DA-led City admitting their R32million Shotspotter system is not saving lives when it comes to gun violence on the Cape Flats.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shotspotter: City's deadly mistake

22 March 2021 7:42 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Eldred De Klerk, a policing expert at the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, about the City's failed, and shelved Shotspotter program. Bought at a cost of R32million, it is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authorities to that area. But Cape Flats communities say the body count tells a story of its failure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Appointing legal guardians

22 March 2021 7:09 AM

Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills at Sanlam, joins Kieno Kammies to give some important advice when choosing a guardian for your child. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Catch-up with one of Cape Town's first Covid-19 patients

22 March 2021 7:01 AM

Kim Whitaker was one of the first Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape, and speaks to Kieno Kammies to reflect on it being almost a year since South Africa went into lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Faves: Tapi Tapi

19 March 2021 8:34 AM

Tapiwa is bringing flavours from all over the continent to Cape Town in the form of ice cream. Find out why Tapi Tapi is our City Fave.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazer

19 March 2021 8:28 AM

Athi-Patra Ruga is as colourful and thought provoking as his art. Globally recognised, he is this week's Trailblazer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC: Concept of ‘unity in diversity’ not as alive as it should be

22 March 2021 9:52 AM

Mkhize mum on which countries bought SA’s AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

22 March 2021 9:22 AM

Republic of Congo opposition candidate Kolelas dies of COVID-19

22 March 2021 8:45 AM

