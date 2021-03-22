Shotspotter: City's deadly mistake

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:15
Human Rights Commission sees increase in complaints
The Clement Manyathela Show
Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC
Today at 10:33
Jan vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:35
BlindSA and SECTION27 call on government to respect the human rights of people who are blind or visually impaired by reforming Copyright Act
The Clement Manyathela Show
Christo de Klerk
Today at 10:45
Department of labour probing Kraaifontein farmer for overcharging farmworkers for electricity since 2017
Today with Kieno Kammies
Collette Solomon
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-#Imstaying………..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
What is a relocation dispute?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Shando Theron - Senior Partner at Theron Inc Attorneys
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Samantha Choles
Today at 12:15
SAUS says students will take fees protest to the Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Bongani Mahlangu - NEC Member at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)
Today at 12:23
Treasury warns of Covid effect on municipal infrastructure cilliers brink
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Cilliers Brink - Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:27
Anglican priest names her rape accused
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 12:37
WTO update on African vaccination programmes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dr Messeret Shibeshii - Epidemiologist and pediatrician at WHO Africa
Today at 12:40
Zimbabwe patriotic bill - Dave Coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Doug Coltart
Today at 12:45
Illicit trade of San rock art
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
REPLAY: Murder in Paris the Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Today at 14:50
Music with Lee Cole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lee Cole
Today at 18:16
Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Qaanitah Hunter
