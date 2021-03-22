Ruth Wasserman lande. SA born member of Knesset

Israel is holding an election on March 23rd, and for the second time ever in Israel's history there is a South African currently in the Israeli government and who will be running again. Her name is Ruth Wasserman Lande and she grew up in Cape Town and is a member of Benny Gantz's "Blue and White" Party.
With Prof Lyal White Research Assoc at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder of Contextual Intelligence.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Prof Reggie Nel, Dean of the Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University, for a discussion on the role of faith-based organisations in the advancement of human rights in South Africa.
Joe Biden’s anti hatred speech as race hate has increased in America.
A French drug bust tho’ the drug turned out to be less than harmful.
Brett Herron, an MPL with the GOOD Party, speaks to Kieno Kammies about the political implications of the DA-led City admitting their R32million Shotspotter system is not saving lives when it comes to gun violence on the Cape Flats.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Eldred De Klerk, a policing expert at the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, about the City's failed, and shelved Shotspotter program. Bought at a cost of R32million, it is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authorities to that area. But Cape Flats communities say the body count tells a story of its failure.
Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills at Sanlam, joins Kieno Kammies to give some important advice when choosing a guardian for your child.
Kim Whitaker was one of the first Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape, and speaks to Kieno Kammies to reflect on it being almost a year since South Africa went into lockdown.
With Bruce Hong CapeTalk producer.
Tapiwa is bringing flavours from all over the continent to Cape Town in the form of ice cream. Find out why Tapi Tapi is our City Fave.