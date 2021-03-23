JP SMith on Ocean View walkabout

Today at 12:37 U.S trains Mozambican soldiers against insurgency The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Today at 12:37 SECTION 25 LAND EXPROPRIATION PUBLIC HEARINGS The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:40 Karpower ships as a energy source - Green Connection weighs in The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection

Today at 12:41 Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson

Today at 12:45 Students take fees protest to the Union Buildings. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bongani Mahlangu - NEC Member at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)

Today at 12:45 An olympics without spectators. Is it worth it? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paddy Upton - Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach' at ...

paddy upton

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:56 World meteorological day 2021: Celebrating our connection to the ocean, our climate and weather. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Protests outside Artscape as theatre launches its 50th birthday celebrations Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marlene le Roux

Today at 13:33 Travel with AfriTrails Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Evan Sparks

Today at 13:45 Top Five Easter Camp Sites with Getaway magazine Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Anton Crone

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Kids off to varsity? Let Go and Let Grow Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...

Today at 14:50 Music with Mark Haze Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mark Haze

Today at 15:50 Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb

Today at 18:13 ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

