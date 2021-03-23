Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Protests outside Artscape as theatre launches its 50th birthday celebrations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Guests
Marlene le Roux
125
Today at 13:12
Lockdown anniversary - Working from Home
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
125
Today at 13:33
Travel with AfriTrails
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Evan Sparks
Guests
Evan Sparks
125
Today at 13:35
Lockdown anniversary - Home Schooling and family dynamics
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life Coach
Guests
Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life Coach
125
Today at 13:45
Top Five Easter Camp Sites with Getaway magazine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anton Crone
Guests
Anton Crone
125
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Money and Kids)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Kids off to varsity? Let Go and Let Grow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
125
Today at 14:35
The Car Feature - The Simola Hill Climb goes virtual
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ian Shrosbree
Guests
Ian Shrosbree
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Mark Haze
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Haze
Guests
Mark Haze
125
Today at 15:50
Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb
Guests
Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb
125
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up