Although initially hailed for their success in keeping Covid-19 infections lower than neighbouring countries, which they claimed was partially due to the universal wearing of facemasks, the Czech Republic has suffered some of the worst rates of infection so far. To mark the upcoming first anniversary of South Africa's lockdown, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist and microbiologist at the Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University in the Czech Republic.

