The World View - A Tragedy In Myanmar a 7 year old girl has been shot dead

1 Year of lockdown an uneasy anniversary in the U.K.
Prince Harry's new job a definite move towards financial independence.
Although initially hailed for their success in keeping Covid-19 infections lower than neighbouring countries, which they claimed was partially due to the universal wearing of facemasks, the Czech Republic has suffered some of the worst rates of infection so far. To mark the upcoming first anniversary of South Africa's lockdown, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist and microbiologist at the Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University in the Czech Republic.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jodi Scholtz, the SA Bureau of Standards' Lead Administrator, about whether it is still mandatory for certain products to carry their stamp of approval; and concerns around food safety standards.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Political analyst Protas Madlala speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the court appearance of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede and co-accused on more than 2000 charges linked to corruption. There were however hundreds of ANC members at the court showing their support for Gumede, Ace Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma.
News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the heated cross-examination session between Dali Mpofu, representing former Sars boss Tom Moyane, and Minister Pravin Gordhan at the Zondo Commission.
Kim Kur is an interior architect who founded and manages the Facebook group Community Circle Home SA. They help South Africans navigate the globe as travel restrictions show no sign of easing for us.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Refilwe speaks to JP Smith City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security.