Defend our Democracy movement: Mmusi Maimane speaks

This week's Binge Club brings you the best documentary's you need to add to your watchlist:



Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix)

A deep dive into the fraudulent methods used by Rick Singer to get the children of rich and famous families into top U.S. universities.





Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (Netflix)

Filmmaker Barry Avrich chronicles the events of the largest art fraud in American history, when Knoedler & Company unwittingly purchased and sold fake works by famed artists.



Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell(Netflix)

Featuring rare footage and in-depth interviews, this documentary celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king.

