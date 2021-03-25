The World View - Vaccine & Lockdown problems in India, Germany & the U.K

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
3 things to do in the Western Cape this weekend No weekend plans yet? Check out these top suggestions. 27 March 2021 9:34 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 26 March 2021 3:31 PM
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis. 26 March 2021 6:51 PM
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better results 26 March 2021 4:50 PM
'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that' Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld. 26 March 2021 4:33 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban "We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron. 26 March 2021 12:42 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap. 26 March 2021 9:53 AM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - Vaccine & Lockdown problems in India, Germany & the U.K

The World View - Vaccine & Lockdown problems in India, Germany & the U.K

25 March 2021 8:02 AM

The Nazi question did Britain turn a blind eye to “useful Nazis” after WW2.

Eurovision song controversy it’s the Russian song that’s making waves. 

A Suez crisis an unholy traffic jam as a huge ship has blocked the canal.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Binge Club

26 March 2021 8:41 AM

With Matt Green Binge Buddy


This week's Binge Club brings you the best documentary's you need to add to your watchlist: 

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix)
A deep dive into the fraudulent methods used by Rick Singer to get the children of rich and famous families into top U.S. universities. 


Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (Netflix)
Filmmaker Barry Avrich chronicles the events of the largest art fraud in American history, when Knoedler & Company unwittingly purchased and sold fake works by famed artists. 

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell(Netflix)
Featuring rare footage and in-depth interviews, this documentary celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king. 

NICD Deputy Director reflects on a year of Covid

26 March 2021 8:25 AM

A year ago, at the start of the pandemic, Refilwe Moloto spoke to Prof Lucille Blumberg, Deputy-Director Epidemiology at the Centre for Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases at the NICD. Prof Blumberg reflects on a year of fighting Covid-19.

The World View - Dutch holiday experiment testing to see if holidays are feasible

26 March 2021 7:57 AM

The Olympic Torch relay underway with added social distancing in Japan.
 
The spy challenge 12 code breaking tests on the GCHQ website. 

#IFQSAT

26 March 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Is domestic travel recovering?

26 March 2021 7:33 AM

Though a harder lockdown looms, it seems that domestic leisure travel is looking better. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerriline Fouche, head of marketing at Lekkeslaap to find out more about their booking trends.

Solidarity Fund's vaccine focus

26 March 2021 7:23 AM

Nicola Galombik, Health Lead at the Solidarity Fund, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what they've achieved after a year in existence, and their role in the country's vaccine program.

'Chag sameach!'

26 March 2021 7:03 AM

Learn some key Hebrew phrases ahead of Passover 2021. 

The Social Rundown

26 March 2021 6:51 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Martin Kift has braaied everyday of lockdown: Update

26 March 2021 6:49 AM

To celebrate Martin Kift year of braaing in lockdown, he will be co-hosting the Kift Street braai with The Boer and Butcher in Durbanville on the 27th of March. Martin chats to Refilwe about his experience braaing everyday for a year. 

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

25 March 2021 8:45 AM

Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Irina Filatova.

'We are going to advocate to remain open' - Restaurant Association of SA

National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead

Politics

I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland

Politics

Survey shows most areas in W. Cape still vulnerable to COVID-19

27 March 2021 10:52 AM

Indian cricket icon Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

27 March 2021 10:22 AM

Bangladesh deploys border guards after deadly anti-Modi protests

27 March 2021 9:40 AM

