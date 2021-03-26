The Binge Club

With Matt Green Binge Buddy
This week's Binge Club brings you the best documentary's you need to add to your watchlist:
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix)
A deep dive into the fraudulent methods used by Rick Singer to get the children of rich and famous families into top U.S. universities.
Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (Netflix)
Filmmaker Barry Avrich chronicles the events of the largest art fraud in American history, when Knoedler & Company unwittingly purchased and sold fake works by famed artists.
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell(Netflix)
Featuring rare footage and in-depth interviews, this documentary celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king.
A year ago, at the start of the pandemic, Refilwe Moloto spoke to Prof Lucille Blumberg, Deputy-Director Epidemiology at the Centre for Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases at the NICD. Prof Blumberg reflects on a year of fighting Covid-19.
The Olympic Torch relay underway with added social distancing in Japan.
The spy challenge 12 code breaking tests on the GCHQ website.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Though a harder lockdown looms, it seems that domestic leisure travel is looking better. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerriline Fouche, head of marketing at Lekkeslaap to find out more about their booking trends.
Nicola Galombik, Health Lead at the Solidarity Fund, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what they've achieved after a year in existence, and their role in the country's vaccine program.
Learn some key Hebrew phrases ahead of Passover 2021.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
To celebrate Martin Kift year of braaing in lockdown, he will be co-hosting the Kift Street braai with The Boer and Butcher in Durbanville on the 27th of March. Martin chats to Refilwe about his experience braaing everyday for a year.
Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Irina Filatova.