Moolah Monday

Today at 07:07 What's the plan for fixing our transport challenges in the Western Cape? / (& Reaction to lockdown decision) Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 07:20 Restoring our passenger rail system Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leonard Ramatlakane - Board Chairperson at Prasa

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 A deeper look at what Sanral does to keep South Africa moving. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Randall Cable - Western Region Manager

Today at 08:21 The status of South Africa's road freight sector Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lin Botha - Head of Regional and Border Chapter for the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)

Today at 08:45 Unite Behind: the commuters' daily struggle Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Zukie Vuka - Unite Behind Organiser

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 David Maynier Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

Today at 10:08 New draft law brings much stricter rules against discrimination. Here's what you need to know Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys

Today at 10:33 GREEN CONNECTION CALLS ON PUBLIC TO SAY "NO" TO KARPOWERSHIPS Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:45 Retailers must ride the Easter wave to cash in. Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Judge Bernard Ngoepe

Pearl Seopela - Senior Manager Of Communications at Government Employees' Pension

Today at 11:32 Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 12:10 250 max gatherings for church The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:15 Will there be domestic tourism this Easter? What's the national picture? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

Today at 12:27 Mozam attack: Why is Dirco and SANDF silent? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:37 MTN appointed new mobile communication provider to government The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

