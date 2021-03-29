The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
What's the plan for fixing our transport challenges in the Western Cape? / (& Reaction to lockdown decision)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:20
Restoring our passenger rail system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane - Board Chairperson at Prasa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
A deeper look at what Sanral does to keep South Africa moving.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Randall Cable - Western Region Manager
Today at 08:21
The status of South Africa's road freight sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lin Botha - Head of Regional and Border Chapter for the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)
Today at 08:45
Unite Behind: the commuters' daily struggle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zukie Vuka - Unite Behind Organiser
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
New draft law brings much stricter rules against discrimination. Here's what you need to know
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 10:33
GREEN CONNECTION CALLS ON PUBLIC TO SAY "NO" TO KARPOWERSHIPS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Retailers must ride the Easter wave to cash in.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Judge Bernard Ngoepe
Pearl Seopela - Senior Manager Of Communications at Government Employees' Pension
Today at 11:32
Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
250 max gatherings for church
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
Will there be domestic tourism this Easter? What's the national picture?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 12:27
Mozam attack: Why is Dirco and SANDF silent?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
MTN appointed new mobile communication provider to government
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
New Impound laws for Western Cape Drag racers.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lockdown traffic trends: Traffic dipped to 30% but soon jumped back to 70% Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown 31 March 2021 7:09 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend. 30 March 2021 8:17 PM
View all Local
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7:30 pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend. 30 March 2021 3:06 PM
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week. 30 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha. 30 March 2021 5:07 PM
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
View all Business
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you’re sexy, and you know it!) What causes hair loss? Can you slow or prevent it? Refilwe Moloto interviews a hair restoration specialist. 30 March 2021 9:16 AM
'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the non-tech savvy elderly and younger people struggling to afford data are hardest hit. 30 March 2021 7:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
View all Africa
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

29 March 2021 6:39 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Social Rundown

31 March 2021 7:02 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The road ahead for our transport network

31 March 2021 7:02 AM

The state of modern Cape Town traffic lies in plans made decades and even centuries ago. Dr Lisa Kane joins Refilwe to talk about the past and how we can fix the future.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's evolving transport patterns

31 March 2021 6:53 AM

Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted on vehicle movement during lockdown, using their own vehicle tracking data as well as analytics provided by Lightstone. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Colin Hundermark, Executive for Corporate Development at Tracker Connect.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book interview: Give us More Guns

30 March 2021 8:35 AM

The deadliest post-apartheid crime is virtually unknown. SAPS member Christiaan Prinsloo sold 9000 guns to the criminal underworld and those arms continue killing South Africans today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State of readiness of our SANDF

30 March 2021 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier of African Defence Review about the state of readiness of South Africa's special forces in light of the recent terror attacks in northern Mozambique. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Mafia Gangster’s Arrested

30 March 2021 8:01 AM

The Canal is open the Suez crisis is over - or is it.
 
England’s lockdown eases A bit with a new slogan & government advice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

30 March 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC step aside resolution is a distraction from SA's true policy challenges

30 March 2021 7:30 AM

Michael Morris, head of media at the SA Institute of Race Relations, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how we are missing the real problem as the country focuses on the ANC and its internal battles around the step aside resolution.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC power struggle is opportunity for change

30 March 2021 7:21 AM

As the ANC NEC dragged on following searing divisions among its top ranks, Refilwe Moloto asks wether this is not the ideal time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to "clean house" and get rid of bad MP's who are further destroying public trust in the ruling party. She is joined by News24 political editor, Qaanitah Hunter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Customer service shouldn't always be high tech

30 March 2021 6:58 AM

Technology is great for those who have access to it. What about in-person or telephonic customer service? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa

Local Business

'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'

Politics

'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

78 more COVID-19 deaths, 756 infections reported in SA

31 March 2021 6:26 AM

Unsung heroes of COVID-19: NGOs extend helping hand to struggling S. Africans

31 March 2021 6:11 AM

China factory activity rises but analysts warn of 'fragile recovery'

31 March 2021 5:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA