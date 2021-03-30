Understanding baldness

Once again it has been found that becoming bald doesn't mean you lose your sex appeal. At least not after being described as "sexy" 17.6 million times in blogs, reports and pages found through Google search, as has been the case for Britain's Prince William, who has been deemed the sexiest bald man by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita. But what causes baldness and is the search still on by scientists to find a "remedy"? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Larry Gershowitz of the Medical hair Restoration Clinic