The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Karyn Maughan: Why has the Zondo inquiry not responded to Zuma’s recusal case?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:40
Mass fish deaths at the Waterfront
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
‪Stephen Lamberth - A scientist in Fisheries Research at the Department of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Today at 15:50
Motorbiking duo change perception on women riding motorbikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vuyi Mpofu - Founder at Driving in Heels
Today at 16:05
The crisis of 6,000 disenfranchised learners in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at the University of Stellenbosch.
Today at 16:20
Latest on South African cricket governance crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
The trial of George Floyd in the USA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:05
An update on the vaccine rollout in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
Easter restrictions and the way forward for the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Shubnum Khan: How I Accidentally Became a Global Stock Photo and Other Strange and Wonderful Stories
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shubnum Khan - Author
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside 'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo. 31 March 2021 2:50 PM
Makgoba: Virtual services remain painful, but I am also called to preserve life Ahead of the Easter weekend, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says religious leaders have the duty to protect the lives of their church me... 31 March 2021 2:48 PM
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto "Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC'." 31 March 2021 1:39 PM
View all Local
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
WC govt satisfied with Ramaphosa's Easter weekend compromise, says MEC Maynier Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the province is satisfied with the Easter weekend restricti... 31 March 2021 11:23 AM
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home' UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results. 31 March 2021 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose." 31 March 2021 3:20 PM
Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars. 31 March 2021 1:54 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Business
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karin Reissenauer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
View all Africa
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose." 31 March 2021 3:20 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

30 March 2021 6:33 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

#IFQSAT

31 March 2021 9:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The status of South Africa's road freight sector

31 March 2021 8:36 AM

Lin Botha, the SA Association of Freight Forwarders’ (SAAFF) Regional and Border Chapter head, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of our freight sector, after border blockages cost the economy an estimated R2,5billion in just two months in 2020.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A deeper look at what Sanral does to keep South Africa moving.

31 March 2021 8:25 AM

The South Africa National Roads Agency is responsible for maintaining and managing South Africa's national roads, which carry 34.9% of all the country's vehicular traffic and 70% of all long distance road freight. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sanral's Western Region Manager Randall Cable.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The George Floyd Murder

31 March 2021 8:05 AM

An action plan 23 world leaders back a pandemic treaty.
 
Back from the dead an amazing story of survival for a British teenager. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restoring our passenger rail system

31 March 2021 8:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Leonard Ramatlakane, Board Chair at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) about the plan to restore the Western Cape's broken passenger rail service. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde on fixing transport challenges in the Western Cape

31 March 2021 7:56 AM

For many people in the Western Cape who rely on public transport, the daily reality is that they sometimes have to use more than one mode to get to work, school or university. Why is it that they therefore can't simply purchase one universal ticket which will allow them access to trains, taxis and buses? 

 

Premier Alan Winde discusses the challenges and possible solutions with Refilwe Moloto.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The road ahead for our transport network

31 March 2021 7:02 AM

The state of modern Cape Town traffic lies in plans made decades and even centuries ago. Dr Lisa Kane joins Refilwe to talk about the past and how we can fix the future.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

31 March 2021 7:02 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's evolving transport patterns

31 March 2021 6:53 AM

Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted on vehicle movement during lockdown, using their own vehicle tracking data as well as analytics provided by Lightstone. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Colin Hundermark, Executive for Corporate Development at Tracker Connect.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book interview: Give us More Guns

30 March 2021 8:35 AM

The deadliest post-apartheid crime is virtually unknown. SAPS member Christiaan Prinsloo sold 9000 guns to the criminal underworld and those arms continue killing South Africans today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside

Local Politics

'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'

Business Local

Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth

Business

EWN Highlights

'Attempted coup' in Niger ahead of presidential inauguration

31 March 2021 2:25 PM

Land expropriation: MPs debate removing some sections in the Constitution

31 March 2021 1:55 PM

'I'm not stressed, I'm still the ANC secretary-general,' says Magashule

31 March 2021 1:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA