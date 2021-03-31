The road ahead for our transport network

The state of modern Cape Town traffic lies in plans made decades and even centuries ago. Dr Lisa Kane joins Refilwe to talk about the past and how we can fix the future.
Lin Botha, the SA Association of Freight Forwarders' (SAAFF) Regional and Border Chapter head, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of our freight sector, after border blockages cost the economy an estimated R2,5billion in just two months in 2020.
The South Africa National Roads Agency is responsible for maintaining and managing South Africa's national roads, which carry 34.9% of all the country's vehicular traffic and 70% of all long distance road freight. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sanral's Western Region Manager Randall Cable.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Leonard Ramatlakane, Board Chair at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) about the plan to restore the Western Cape's broken passenger rail service.
For many people in the Western Cape who rely on public transport, the daily reality is that they sometimes have to use more than one mode to get to work, school or university. Why is it that they therefore can't simply purchase one universal ticket which will allow them access to trains, taxis and buses?
Premier Alan Winde discusses the challenges and possible solutions with Refilwe Moloto.
Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted on vehicle movement during lockdown, using their own vehicle tracking data as well as analytics provided by Lightstone. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Colin Hundermark, Executive for Corporate Development at Tracker Connect.
The deadliest post-apartheid crime is virtually unknown. SAPS member Christiaan Prinsloo sold 9000 guns to the criminal underworld and those arms continue killing South Africans today.