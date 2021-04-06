The World View - Punished to death an awful fate for a Covid rule-breaker in Philippines

Secret dinner parties in Paris a classic them & us lockdown investigation.
England’s Covid-19 positivity a passport to freedom through vaccination.
Two Oceans Marathon Race Director, Debra Barnes, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the real cost of not hosting the annual race which contributes more than R600million to the province's economy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The HPV vaccine is the best way to prevent cervical cancer. Right now the province is inoculating girls in grade 5. Provincial Health Department deputy director for child health and immunisation, Sonja Botha, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the initiative.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Lee Randall, founder of the Road Ethics Project, speaks to Lester Kiewit about what her research into road safety in South Africa has found. It provides a different perspective compared to a recent damning international study which says SA is one of the most dangerous countries to drive in.LISTEN TO PODCAST
UDM leader Gen. Bantu Holomisa speaks to Lester Kiewit about his proposal to scrap elections, have the ConCourt set up an interim government till 2024, and then go to the polls.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to DA's Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration, Dr. Leon Schreiber, about their legal efforts to have President Cyril Ramaphosa hand over details about ANC cadre deployment since 2013, which the opposition party believes is part of state capture efforts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Find out how the global microchip shortage will affect all of us for the next year or more. Lester Kiewit speaks to Duncan McLeod, TechCentral editor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
If your tyres have been damaged from hitting a pothole in the road, and you can prove that it would not have happened if the local authority was aware if the situation and had time to remedy it, you have every right to claim compensation. Lester speaks to Alderman Ian Neilson, Mayoral Committee Member for Finance at the City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST