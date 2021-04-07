The wine industry is shrinking

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:52
2023 Netball World Cup
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Blanche de la Guerre - CEO at Netball SA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Eskom dispute with Oracle could cause power shortages
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Today at 10:08
Trending with Chantell Illbury- growing trend in Africa: protectionism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 10:20
Happy Bless
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Happy Bless
Today at 10:33
CEO Profile - Celeste Le Roux
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Celeste Le Roux
Today at 10:45
Outside The Bowl Africa, launches its newest Hunger Campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mark Maingard
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Ubuntu beds frontline healthcare workers safe home away from home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Founder at Ubuntu Beds
Today at 11:45
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous. 6 April 2021 6:26 PM
[UPDATE] Amended level 1 guidelines for hospital visits in Western Cape The Western Cape Health Department has released amended visiting guidelines for loved ones who have family in hospital. 6 April 2021 2:55 PM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!' Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman. 6 April 2021 2:42 PM
'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021' "This is all public office bearers – magistrates, judges, traditional leaders, municipal councillors...," says Helena Wasserman. 6 April 2021 1:51 PM
View all Business
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas. 6 April 2021 11:48 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches 5 April 2021 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias. 6 April 2021 11:46 AM
View all World
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 6 April 2021 8:49 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The wine industry is shrinking

The wine industry is shrinking

7 April 2021 8:11 AM


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Inmates to help clean municipality

7 April 2021 8:29 AM
Do local hotels offer families value getaways?

7 April 2021 8:11 AM
The Social Rundown

7 April 2021 8:10 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

IEC on state of readiness

7 April 2021 8:06 AM
Two Oceans Marathon: A missed opportunity

6 April 2021 9:37 AM

Two Oceans Marathon Race Director, Debra Barnes, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the real cost of not hosting the annual race which contributes more than R600million to the province's economy.

Getting the HPV vaccine can help to eliminate cervical cancer

6 April 2021 8:33 AM

The HPV vaccine is the best way to prevent cervical cancer. Right now the province is inoculating girls in grade 5. Provincial Health Department deputy director for child health and immunisation, Sonja Botha, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the initiative.

SA's roads are not as dangerous as a recent study shows

6 April 2021 8:22 AM

Dr. Lee Randall, founder of the Road Ethics Project, speaks to Lester Kiewit about what her research into road safety in South Africa has found. It provides a different perspective compared to a recent damning international study which says SA is one of the most dangerous countries to drive in.

The World View - Punished to death an awful fate for a Covid rule-breaker in Philippines

6 April 2021 7:56 AM

Secret dinner parties in Paris a classic them & us lockdown investigation.
 
England’s Covid-19 positivity a passport to freedom through vaccination. 



 

No polls till 2024

6 April 2021 7:50 AM

UDM leader Gen. Bantu Holomisa speaks to Lester Kiewit about his proposal to scrap elections, have the ConCourt set up an interim government till 2024, and then go to the polls.

Trending

'Planned fightback over ANC ‘step aside’ rule will only strengthen Ramaphosa'

Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.

Politics

EWN Highlights

Concerns over rising cost of living after power, fuel price hikes kick in

7 April 2021 7:18 AM

SA COVID-19 death toll passes 53,000 after 37 more fatalities recorded

7 April 2021 6:30 AM

China sentences Uyghur ex-government officials to death for 'separatism'

7 April 2021 6:03 AM

