When will we see Covid Rental Relief Fund?

It might not be as glamorous a sport in some eyes, but South Africa is quite dominant on the netball field despite the challenges.



The 2023 Netball World Cup will be hosted right here in Cape Town, so the pressure will certainly be there for the host team to do well.

The 16-team tournament will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) over ten days.



We're joined by Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball South Africa

arrow_forward