The Social Rundown

Today at 13:10
On the couch - UCT researchers find evidence of complex early human behaviour in Kalahari
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Pickering
Wendy Khumalo HERI
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Latest Local
Let's help Happy Bless find a job Like many Capetonians, Happy fell victim to Covid retrenchment after working for 8 years as a data capturer. Let's help him. 7 April 2021 12:46 PM
Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming "We don’t take hardened criminals," says Thulani Mdluli (KZN Department of Correctional Services). 7 April 2021 10:14 AM
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
View all Local
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
IEC: No Constitutional provision that allows for postponing elections The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has poured cold water on the possibility of postponing local government elections. 7 April 2021 10:35 AM
Zuma's views on Constitution, judiciary are unfair and dangerous - Mojanku Gumbi Activist and lawyer Mojanku Gumbi says former president Jacob Zuma's recent statements about the Constitution are very dangerous. 6 April 2021 6:26 PM
View all Politics
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all Business
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas. 6 April 2021 11:48 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all World
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
View all Africa
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

7 April 2021 8:10 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

2023 Netball World Cup

7 April 2021 9:42 AM

It might not be as glamorous a sport in some eyes, but South Africa is quite dominant on the netball field despite the challenges. 

The 2023 Netball World Cup will be hosted right here in Cape Town, so the pressure will certainly be there for the host team to do well. 
The 16-team tournament will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) over ten days.

We're joined by Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is "woke"? A new culture war?

7 April 2021 8:48 AM

Lester Kiewit unravels the meaning of "wokeness", how it originated, it's effects on social groups, and how it has been appropriated. He is joined by panelists Rekgotsofetse Chikane, a lecturer of governance at Wits University who was once a leader in the Fees Must Fall Movement. And Angelo Fick, a political and cultural analyst.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Global Finances the IMF suggests a rapid post pandemic recovery

7 April 2021 8:35 AM

North Korea’s Olympic Pull out they say it’s for covid-19 reasons.
 
Feisty Redheads it turns out that red hair helps pain tolerance.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inmates to help clean municipality

7 April 2021 8:29 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to KZN Department of Correctional Services' spokesperson, Thulani Mdluli, about a program in the Msunduzi municipality that will see inmates help keep public places like parks and streets clean

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When will we see Covid Rental Relief Fund?

7 April 2021 8:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashiefa Achmat, the chairperson of the Housing Assembly, about their call for Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to release the R600million Covid Rental Relief fund she promised more than six months ago.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The wine industry is shrinking

7 April 2021 8:11 AM

The wine industry is shrinking. How do we protect livelihoods in a sector that was already so vulnerable? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Six Fourty Feature Wanderlust: do local hotels offer families value getaways?

7 April 2021 8:11 AM

Do our hotels cater more for foreign guests or can they offer real value to local families out for a getaway? Lester Kiewit speaks to Leonie Andereya, Curator of Radisson RED Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC on state of readiness

7 April 2021 8:06 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the IEC's Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Shiburi about what you and I need to know following the Independent Electoral Commission's briefing to members of parliament last night on their state of readiness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Two Oceans Marathon: A missed opportunity

6 April 2021 9:37 AM

Two Oceans Marathon Race Director, Debra Barnes, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the real cost of not hosting the annual race which contributes more than R600million to the province's economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking

Business Opinion

Prison inmates put to work cleaning streets, building houses, farming

Local

Fuel price, electricity tariff hikes raise concerns of inflation knock-on effect

7 April 2021 11:50 AM

Eskom dispute with Oracle a threat to every South African, says energy expert

7 April 2021 11:28 AM

IEC plans to hold one voter registration weekend for municipal polls this year

7 April 2021 11:23 AM

