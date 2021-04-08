Trendspotting Thursdays: The Changing Face of Content Consumption

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
Lester speaks to Alison Faraday | Co founder of ToadNUTS.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It might not be as glamorous a sport in some eyes, but South Africa is quite dominant on the netball field despite the challenges.
The 2023 Netball World Cup will be hosted right here in Cape Town, so the pressure will certainly be there for the host team to do well.
The 16-team tournament will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) over ten days.
We're joined by Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball South Africa
Lester Kiewit unravels the meaning of "wokeness", how it originated, it's effects on social groups, and how it has been appropriated. He is joined by panelists Rekgotsofetse Chikane, a lecturer of governance at Wits University who was once a leader in the Fees Must Fall Movement. And Angelo Fick, a political and cultural analyst.LISTEN TO PODCAST
North Korea’s Olympic Pull out they say it’s for covid-19 reasons.
Feisty Redheads it turns out that red hair helps pain tolerance.
Lester Kiewit speaks to KZN Department of Correctional Services' spokesperson, Thulani Mdluli, about a program in the Msunduzi municipality that will see inmates help keep public places like parks and streets cleanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashiefa Achmat, the chairperson of the Housing Assembly, about their call for Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to release the R600million Covid Rental Relief fund she promised more than six months ago.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The wine industry is shrinking. How do we protect livelihoods in a sector that was already so vulnerable?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Do our hotels cater more for foreign guests or can they offer real value to local families out for a getaway? Lester Kiewit speaks to Leonie Andereya, Curator of Radisson RED Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST