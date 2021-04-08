Clothing sector's big vaccination plan

Chairperson of the Clothing Industry Bargaining Council, Marthie Raphael, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the significance of their recently completed COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Campaign Industry Framework Agreement.
With Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
The vaccine blood clot problem a rethink on Oxford-AstraZeneca.
Tiger’s car crash LA police say speed was the key factor.
Where’s wally Britain’s only wild walrus has disappeared.
It has been a year since almost 2000 of Cape Town's homeless community were taken to a camp which was set up by the City of Cape Town at a piece of sports field in Strandfontein. We speak to Carlos Mesquita from the Homeless Action Committee and The Rehoming Collective; Mario Oostendurp, the Chairman of the Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association, and Zahid Badroodien, the City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health.
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
Lester speaks to Alison Faraday | Co founder of ToadNUTS.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
It might not be as glamorous a sport in some eyes, but South Africa is quite dominant on the netball field despite the challenges.
The 2023 Netball World Cup will be hosted right here in Cape Town, so the pressure will certainly be there for the host team to do well.
The 16-team tournament will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) over ten days.
We're joined by Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball South Africa
Lester Kiewit unravels the meaning of "wokeness", how it originated, it's effects on social groups, and how it has been appropriated. He is joined by panelists Rekgotsofetse Chikane, a lecturer of governance at Wits University who was once a leader in the Fees Must Fall Movement. And Angelo Fick, a political and cultural analyst.
North Korea’s Olympic Pull out they say it’s for covid-19 reasons.
Feisty Redheads it turns out that red hair helps pain tolerance.