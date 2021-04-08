Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Today with Kieno Kammies
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
Outside The Bowl Africa, launches its newest Hunger Campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Maingard
125
Today at 12:07
SADC 'double troika' meeting in response to insurgency in Mozam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 12:10
Fikile Mbalula is releasing Easter road stats -
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Murder of CATA taxi boss
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:23
Vodacom slashes its data prices further (as per Competition Commission agreement)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Today at 12:27
Civil Aviation Authority hosts conference to explore ways to revive aviation industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
Ending period poverty one school at a time
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mina Manoussakis - founder and director at AquAzzurra
Today at 12:40
Ban animal testing in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Toni Brockhoven - National Chairperson & Spokesperson at Beauty Without Cruelty
Today at 12:45
Blind SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Demichelle Petherbridge - attorney in the education right’s programme at Section27
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Uhambo Journey for Education - Raising Funds for School Fees
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Warren Wilkinson
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Aquaponics
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucinda Fairhurst
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - How to register your domestic worker for COIDA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jose Jorge
Today at 14:40
Portrait Awards goes ahead this year without a title sponsor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren
Today at 14:50
Music with Haylea Heyns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Haylea Heyns
