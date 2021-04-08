The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:45
Outside The Bowl Africa, launches its newest Hunger Campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Maingard
Today at 12:07
SADC 'double troika' meeting in response to insurgency in Mozam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 12:10
Fikile Mbalula is releasing Easter road stats -
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Murder of CATA taxi boss
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:23
Vodacom slashes its data prices further (as per Competition Commission agreement)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Today at 12:27
Civil Aviation Authority hosts conference to explore ways to revive aviation industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
Ending period poverty one school at a time
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mina Manoussakis - founder and director at AquAzzurra
Today at 12:40
Ban animal testing in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Toni Brockhoven - National Chairperson & Spokesperson at Beauty Without Cruelty
Today at 12:45
Blind SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Demichelle Petherbridge - attorney in the education right’s programme at Section27
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Uhambo Journey for Education - Raising Funds for School Fees
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Warren Wilkinson
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Aquaponics
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucinda Fairhurst
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - How to register your domestic worker for COIDA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jose Jorge
Today at 14:40
Portrait Awards goes ahead this year without a title sponsor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren
Today at 14:50
Music with Haylea Heyns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Haylea Heyns
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Increasing attacks on municipal workers indicative of rising crime levels: Samwu The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says its members are becoming more concerned about attacks on municipal workers... 8 April 2021 9:42 AM
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack "It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde. 8 April 2021 9:22 AM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
'We should be asking Oracle, why are you ripping our state-owned entities off?' The service provider agreed on a downward revision of over 90% on Eskom's bill, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage. 7 April 2021 1:30 PM
'Woke' or 'wokeness' - a term of enlightenment for some and a slur for others? Lester Kiewit chats to analysts about the term that seems to garner strong responses - but what does it really mean? 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
Covid-19 survivors more likely to suffer mental disorders, according to study A new study has looked at the mental toll of Covid-19 on survivors. 7 April 2021 2:35 PM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market' Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the glob... 6 April 2021 4:57 PM
SADC response to Mozambique attacks must include military action - ISS expert Six heads of state will hold emergency talks in Mozambique on Thursday to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delg... 7 April 2021 11:56 AM
'Mozambique govt constructed narrative that situation normalised, but it's not' The International Crisis Group's Southern Africa senior consultant Piers Pigou says Mozambique situation 'is very serious.' 6 April 2021 1:55 PM
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa’s wine industry is shrinking "Farmers can make more money with luxury housing projects," says Nosey Pieterse (Black Association for Wine and Spirits Industry). 7 April 2021 8:59 AM
The Social Rundown

8 April 2021 6:47 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.


Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA'

8 April 2021 10:53 AM

Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there.

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

8 April 2021 9:20 AM

"It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.

Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

8 April 2021 8:34 AM

With Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Clothing sector's big vaccination plan

8 April 2021 8:29 AM

Chairperson of the Clothing Industry Bargaining Council, Marthie Raphael, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the significance of their recently completed COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Campaign Industry Framework Agreement.

TheWorld View - Victim blaming Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s controversial comments

8 April 2021 7:59 AM

The vaccine blood clot problem a rethink on Oxford-AstraZeneca.
 
Tiger’s car crash LA police say speed was the key factor.
 
Where’s wally Britain’s only wild walrus has disappeared. 

The Lead - Looking back one year since relocation of Cape Town's homeless to Strandfontein

8 April 2021 7:25 AM

It has been a year since almost 2000 of Cape Town's homeless community were taken to a camp which was set up by the City of Cape Town at a piece of sports field in Strandfontein. We speak to Carlos Mesquita from the Homeless Action Committee and The Rehoming Collective; Mario Oostendurp, the Chairman of the Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association, and Zahid Badroodien, the City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health.

Trendspotting Thursdays: The Changing Face of Content Consumption

8 April 2021 6:54 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Toad versus the road

8 April 2021 6:49 AM

Lester speaks to Alison Faraday | Co founder of ToadNUTS.

2023 Netball World Cup

7 April 2021 9:42 AM

It might not be as glamorous a sport in some eyes, but South Africa is quite dominant on the netball field despite the challenges. 

The 2023 Netball World Cup will be hosted right here in Cape Town, so the pressure will certainly be there for the host team to do well. 
The 16-team tournament will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) over ten days.

We're joined by Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball South Africa

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Local Sport

More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study

Business Politics

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

Business Opinion Local

Cape Town taxi boss killed in shooting

8 April 2021 11:02 AM

Teacher accused of scalding toddler at Alex creche charged with attempted murder

8 April 2021 10:43 AM

Ramaphosa arrives in Mozambique for SADC summit on insurgent attacks

8 April 2021 10:21 AM

