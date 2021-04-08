TheWorld View - Victim blaming Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s controversial comments

It has been a year since almost 2000 of Cape Town's homeless community were taken to a camp which was set up by the City of Cape Town at a piece of sports field in Strandfontein. We speak to Carlos Mesquita from the Homeless Action Committee and The Rehoming Collective; Mario Oostendurp, the Chairman of the Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association, and Zahid Badroodien, the City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health.

