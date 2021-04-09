Malva... tart?

Keletso from Woolworths TASTE magazine shares his version of the milk tart malva pudding, a new take on the classic South African desserts.
It is difficult for the majority of South Africans, who are non-European, to trace their ancestry. The Cape Family Research Forum is helping change that.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Our Trailblazer this week is the award-winning filmmaker Shane Vermooten, an alumni of President Obama’s Young African Leaders initiative, Mandela Washington Fellow and a Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South African.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joe Biden’s gun control the US President aims to curb gun violence.
Locked out of his Embassy a bad night for Myanmar’s U.K. ambassador.
Lester Kiewit is joined by Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Police Minister Bheki Cele to talk about the deployment of additional officers in the Cape, and steps being taken to tackle extortion rackets.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Doctoral Researcher at UCT's Centre for Transport, Mikhail Manuel, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the recent shooting of Cata boss Victor Wiwi, and what it means for the blood soaked industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to William Sezoe, the education student who was left humiliated by a principal, because of his hairstyle.
Our current tax system seems to be better-suited to those under full time employment, but with the rise of the gig-economy, where organisations hire independent workers under short-term contracts, we ask if we should create a tax system which will accommodate them better. We're joined this morning by Joon Chong, a partner at Webber Wentzel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there.LISTEN TO PODCAST