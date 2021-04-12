Hlophe guilty of violating the constitution

Freedom Under Law CEO, Nicole Fritz speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the ruling by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal that Judge John Hlophe breached sections of the Constitution by trying to influence two justices of the Constitutional Court - Justice Chris Jafta and Justice Bess Nkabinde - to rule in the favour of Jacob Zuma, in a matter between the former president and the NPA.
SA Medical Association chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee, talks to Refilwe Moloto about her memories of Dr Sindi van Zyl who passed away at the weekend after a long battle with Covid.
With Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to EyeWitnessNews reporter Lizell Persens about the death of Anele Tembe, the fiancee of rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes. According to reports she fell from the tenth floor of a hotel early Sunday morning.
A terrorist act in Iran claims of a cyber attack by Israel.
A flood of tributes some especially telling words about Prince Philip.
Emerging from lockdown Monday is reopening day for England & Wales.
African leaders pay tribute to the late Prince Philip
Kenyan court stops closure of two of the largest refugee camps on the planet.
Illegal racers have been causing sleepless nights for residents in the northern suburbs by turning Plattekloof Road, which was revamped not too long ago, into their personal racetrack. Panorama, Kleinbosch, Welgelegen and Plattekloof Neighbourhood Watch committee member, Paul Kruger speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their concerns.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Is life insurance the right choice for all of us? Steve Piper of FMI tells us more.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.