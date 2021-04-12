Hlophe guilty of violating the constitution

Freedom Under Law CEO, Nicole Fritz speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the ruling by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal that Judge John Hlophe breached sections of the Constitution by trying to influence two justices of the Constitutional Court - Justice Chris Jafta and Justice Bess Nkabinde - to rule in the favour of Jacob Zuma, in a matter between the former president and the NPA.