The 'sugar tax' has been effective

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
SA Rugby's plans for the Lions tour?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Age should be most important criterion when rolling out next phase of vaccines' The CEO of the DG Murray Trust, David Harrison, says the elderly should be prioritised as South Africa prepares for the second pha... 13 April 2021 5:21 PM
The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener Are there fewer dassies than before? Pippa Hudson interviews SANParks Regional Ecologist Marna Herbst. 13 April 2021 2:51 PM
AI-based algorithm shows SA has low risk of Covid-19 third wave - for now An artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm shows that there is currently a low risk of a Covid-19 third wave in the country. 13 April 2021 1:44 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission. 13 April 2021 1:38 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection pan... 13 April 2021 9:57 AM
View all Politics
[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims. 13 April 2021 12:54 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science. 13 April 2021 9:02 AM
View all Business
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS). 13 April 2021 3:25 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The 'sugar tax' has been effective

The 'sugar tax' has been effective

13 April 2021 8:33 AM

Like it or not, the sugar tax is doing its job. We are drinking far less of the bad stuff. What more should be done? 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

DA's Cape Town Mayoral race off to a stuttering start

13 April 2021 8:41 AM

Siviwe Gwarube, the Democratic Alliance's national spokesperson, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the process of selecting a new mayor for Cape Town and what the current snags are.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Unrest in Minneapolis after US police shot dead a black driver

13 April 2021 7:59 AM

Huge crowds for a Hindu festival flouting India’s Covid-19 regulations.

Two Princes William & Harry show unity in grief for their grandad. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

13 April 2021 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Report back on emergency taxi meeting

13 April 2021 7:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela about what transpired at an urgent meeting with Santaco yesterday, following a flare up in violence that claimed the lives of two taxi bosses last week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice for Collins Khosa - one year later

13 April 2021 7:31 AM

April 10 marked a year since the brutal death of Collins Khosa at the hands of soldiers in Alexandra, all because they thought he had violated liquor regulations under lockdown. Since then his family have taken on the state to find justice. Their legal representative, Wikus Steyl, speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Non-fungible tokens

13 April 2021 7:04 AM

What are non-fungible tokens and are they set to be the next crypto-boom? Bryan explains how you can give it a go and support a worthy cause in the process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

40 countries have banned animal testing but not South Africa

13 April 2021 6:39 AM

40 countries across the world have already banned animal testing for cosmetics, but South Africa isn't one of them. An animated film has been created by Humane Society International to highlight this practice, and a number of well-known actors have lent their voices to it.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

13 April 2021 6:31 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to Dr Sindi Van Zyl

12 April 2021 9:39 AM

SA Medical Association chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee, talks to Refilwe Moloto about her memories of Dr Sindi van Zyl who passed away at the weekend after a long battle with Covid.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

Local Business

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

Business Opinion Sport Lifestyle

The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener

Local

EWN Highlights

Zondo questions Singh about his flights to Dubai facilitated by Salim Essa

13 April 2021 5:34 PM

Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry

13 April 2021 5:03 PM

US regulators recommend 'pause' in use of J&J vaccine, EU to delay roll-out

13 April 2021 4:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA