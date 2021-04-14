The World View - Afghanistan US troops will leave by the 11th of September

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
US and Western Cape Trade and Investment Partnership.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 10:08
My Octopus Teacher wins BAFTA-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kevin Smuts
Swati Thiyagarajan
Today at 10:33
Bonang Mohale-The irony of Africa and Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 11:05
Knife Capital rolls out investment campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 11:32
Taking Back our Children campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amelia September
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Prof Glenda Gray explains why 'rare blood clots' required pause to J&J rollout On Tuesday evening Health Minister Mkhize announced a temporarily suspension of J&J vaccines due to 6 cases of blood clots in USA 14 April 2021 8:03 AM
SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament' 13 April 2021 8:02 PM
[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission. 13 April 2021 1:38 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we'd save money and we won't be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection pan... 13 April 2021 9:57 AM
Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie. 13 April 2021 9:09 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
South African sets new Women's Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS). 13 April 2021 3:25 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It's about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It's about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - Afghanistan US troops will leave by the 11th of September

The World View - Afghanistan US troops will leave by the 11th of September

14 April 2021 7:57 AM

A vaccine negative a pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vax.
 
Inclusive terminology language changes for the British army & cricket. 

 


Wednesday Panel: The JSC and how we choose our judges

14 April 2021 8:26 AM

How do we appoint judges? Who is notably in the running? Find out why the JSC interviews are important to South Africa. With Judges Matter. We're joined by their Research and Advocacy Officer Zokhona Ndlebe, and attorney and co ordinator Allison Tilley.

Prof Glenda Gray: What now for SA's stalled vaccine rollout?

14 April 2021 7:25 AM

Prof Glenda Gray, head of the SA Medical Research Council speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the way forward now that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine rollout has been placed on ice over concerns emerging in the US of cases of blood clotting in six patients.

Wanderlust Wednesday: Namibia is OPEN

14 April 2021 7:03 AM

Namibia is open for (tourism) business. Accessible to South Africans and those further abroad alike. It's unlikely to ever be the serene and cheap again. 

Busting the myth that functional alcoholism is okay

14 April 2021 6:41 AM

The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) wants to dispel the myth of "functional alcoholism", a term which a number of people use to reassure others that they don't have a drinking problem. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thembekile Msane, mental health and wellness specialist.

The Social Rundown

14 April 2021 6:33 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

DA's Cape Town Mayoral race off to a stuttering start

13 April 2021 8:41 AM

Siviwe Gwarube, the Democratic Alliance's national spokesperson, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the process of selecting a new mayor for Cape Town and what the current snags are.

The 'sugar tax' has been effective

13 April 2021 8:33 AM

Like it or not, the sugar tax is doing its job. We are drinking far less of the bad stuff. What more should be done? 

The World View - Unrest in Minneapolis after US police shot dead a black driver

13 April 2021 7:59 AM

Huge crowds for a Hindu festival flouting India's Covid-19 regulations.

Two Princes William & Harry show unity in grief for their grandad. 

#IFQSAT

13 April 2021 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About

'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'

Local Opinion Politics

SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting

Local

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

Local Business

WATCH LIVE: Zondo hears Fraser application related to SSA evidence

14 April 2021 9:10 AM

Singh says that he and not Essa paid for Dubai trip but can't provide evidence

14 April 2021 8:49 AM

Ex-spy boss Fraser wants immunity before spilling beans at state capture inquiry

14 April 2021 7:56 AM

