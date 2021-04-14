Wednesday Panel: The JSC and how we choose our judges

How do we appoint judges? Who is notably in the running? Find out why the JSC interviews are important to South Africa. With Judges Matter. We're joined by their Research and Advocacy Officer Zokhona Ndlebe, and attorney and co ordinator Allison Tilley.
A vaccine negative a pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vax.
Inclusive terminology language changes for the British army & cricket.
Prof Glenda Gray, head of the SA Medical Research Council speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the way forward now that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine rollout has been placed on ice over concerns emerging in the US of cases of blood clotting in six patients.
Namibia is open for (tourism) business. Accessible to South Africans and those further abroad alike. It's unlikely to ever be the serene and cheap again.
The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) wants to dispel the myth of "functional alcoholism", a term which a number of people use to reassure others that they don't have a drinking problem. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thembekile Msane, mental health and wellness specialist.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Siviwe Gwarube, the Democratic Alliance's national spokesperson, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the process of selecting a new mayor for Cape Town and what the current snags are.
Like it or not, the sugar tax is doing its job. We are drinking far less of the bad stuff. What more should be done?
Huge crowds for a Hindu festival flouting India’s Covid-19 regulations.
Two Princes William & Harry show unity in grief for their grandad.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.