The Africa Report - Benin says it foiled a plan to destabilize the country

A Tableview resident contacted CapeTalk after the municipal sewer system overflowed onto her property for the 12th time in two years. After a closer inspection of the sewer network, it was found that a blockage was formed, and the main culprit was fat and grease, which had then trapped other foreign matter. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Farouk Robertson, communications manager for the City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department.

arrow_forward