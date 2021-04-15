The Africa Report - Benin says it foiled a plan to destabilize the country

Streaming issues? Report here
Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin. 15 April 2021 4:47 PM
ConCourt declares apartheid era marriages law unconstitutional The Black Administration Act is said to have been discriminatory towards black women married prior to 1988. 15 April 2021 3:50 PM
I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 April 2021 12:37 PM
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Lift airline – started in a pandemic – seems to be making it "We moved over 30 000 people in our first month – way, way above our expectations," says Lift cofounder Jonathan Ayache. 15 April 2021 10:42 AM
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics is waste of time, as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home. 15 April 2021 11:09 AM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The Africa Report - Benin says it foiled a plan to destabilize the country

The Africa Report - Benin says it foiled a plan to destabilize the country

15 April 2021 7:57 AM

Burkina Faso Charges Former President With Murder of Sankara.


The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

15 April 2021 8:34 AM

Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

CEO of Mozambique Oil and Gas Chamber on impact of terror attacks

15 April 2021 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mozambique Oil & Gas Chamber (CPGM) chair Florival Mucave, to look at the developing situation in our northern neighbour following a series of brutal terror attacks that have displaced thousands, and shut foreign-owned business and offshore gas interests.

The World View - India’s New Covid Cases among Hindu worshipers in Haridwar

15 April 2021 8:02 AM

America’s longest war president Biden confirms an Afghan pull out. 
 
The Olympic countdown but Japan is questioning if it’s worth it. 

 

#IFQSAT

15 April 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This. 

Who gets to pull the plug on you?

15 April 2021 7:31 AM

There are a number of electricity supply vendors who supply buildings and estates with prepaid electricity systems, but it has become apparent that it's not always smooth sailing for the residents. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paul Nolan, who used to work for Eskom and today supplies alternative back-up power systems to commercial clients.

Vaccines held "ransom" by pharma

15 April 2021 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to health writer and editor Laura Lopez Gonzalez, about the conditions placed on SA securing J&J vaccines, and what it means for the country's rollout.

Trendspotting Thursdays: Focus on gut health and immunity extends into 2021

15 April 2021 7:05 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

City sewers getting clogged with fat

15 April 2021 6:48 AM

A Tableview resident contacted CapeTalk after the municipal sewer system overflowed onto her property for the 12th time in two years. After a closer inspection of the sewer network, it was found that a blockage was formed, and the main culprit was fat and grease, which had then trapped other foreign matter. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Farouk Robertson, communications manager for the City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department.

The Social Rundown

15 April 2021 6:43 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

How pouring fat and oil down your drain clogs up Cape Town sewers

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive

UN warns of crisis for Mozambique children after attacks

15 April 2021 5:19 PM

GOOD party: Madikizela's suspension is not enough

15 April 2021 4:57 PM

Zikalala objects to Transnet moving port authority headquarters to EC

15 April 2021 4:53 PM

