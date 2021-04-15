The World View - India’s New Covid Cases among Hindu worshipers in Haridwar

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA airlines collaborating to keep low cost airlines in the air
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Ayache
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn with Isaac Mugabi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
Public-Private Partnerships are Key to Accelerating Covid-19 Recovery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
RYAN RAVENS
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Taking Back our Children campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amelia September
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury-The nexus between science, business and the media all creating perceptions for the public
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:27
Asymmetrical mobilization: Election campaigns during lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Notre Dame fire
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michel Picaud
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - everything you need to know about getting your learner's licence
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Coleman - Spokesperson at City Of Cape Town Traffic Department
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Riverine Rovers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Martin Scholtz
Today at 14:50
Music - Carli Myers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carli J Myers
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
ENT specialist makes smell training kit to help Covid-19 survivors regain senses ENT specialist Dr. Martin Young says smell training has been shown to enhance and recover lost smell. 14 April 2021 6:44 PM
Attacks on SA's LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa) believes there's been an increase in premeditated murders targeting members o... 14 April 2021 3:46 PM
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you're holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
Spike in methamphetamine usage among SA youth during lockdown - SANPUD Early research shows this upward trend says Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs MJ Stokes. 14 April 2021 1:33 PM
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes! Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679. 14 April 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby's coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It's about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique? Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton. 14 April 2021 12:59 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - India’s New Covid Cases among Hindu worshipers in Haridwar

The World View - India’s New Covid Cases among Hindu worshipers in Haridwar

15 April 2021 8:02 AM

America’s longest war president Biden confirms an Afghan pull out. 
 
The Olympic countdown but Japan is questioning if it’s worth it. 

 


The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

15 April 2021 8:34 AM

Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

CEO of Mozambique Oil and Gas Chamber on impact of terror attacks

15 April 2021 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mozambique Oil & Gas Chamber (CPGM) chair Florival Mucave, to look at the developing situation in our northern neighbour following a series of brutal terror attacks that have displaced thousands, and shut foreign-owned business and offshore gas interests.

The Africa Report -

15 April 2021 7:57 AM
#IFQSAT

15 April 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This. 

Who gets to pull the plug on you?

15 April 2021 7:31 AM

There are a number of electricity supply vendors who supply buildings and estates with prepaid electricity systems, but it has become apparent that it's not always smooth sailing for the residents. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paul Nolan, who used to work for Eskom and today supplies alternative back-up power systems to commercial clients.

Vaccines held "ransom" by pharma

15 April 2021 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to health writer and editor Laura Lopez Gonzalez, about the conditions placed on SA securing J&J vaccines, and what it means for the country's rollout.

Trendspotting Thursdays: Focus on gut health and immunity extends into 2021

15 April 2021 7:05 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

City sewers getting clogged with fat

15 April 2021 6:48 AM

A Tableview resident contacted CapeTalk after the municipal sewer system overflowed onto her property for the 12th time in two years. After a closer inspection of the sewer network, it was found that a blockage was formed, and the main culprit was fat and grease, which had then trapped other foreign matter. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Farouk Robertson, communications manager for the City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department.

The Social Rundown

15 April 2021 6:43 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Joburg Mayor Makhubo promises assistance for victims of deadly Kwa Mai Mai fire

15 April 2021 9:10 AM

15 April 2021 9:10 AM

Ramaphosa announces appointments in SANDF advancing women to top positions

15 April 2021 8:29 AM

15 April 2021 8:29 AM

Calls mount for WC DA leader Madikizela to be fired over CV qualification claim

15 April 2021 8:24 AM

15 April 2021 8:24 AM

