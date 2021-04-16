First African company licensed to export medical cannabis to the EU

With Annzra Denita



New Amsterdam (Netflix)

After becoming the medical director of one of the United States's oldest public hospitals, Dr Max Godwin sets out to reform the institution's neglected and outdated facilities to treat the patients.



Seaspiracy (Netflix)

Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers alarming global corruption.



Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927.

