The collapsing Road Accident Fund

Today at 12:40
Brazil's failed Covid-19 response
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Meinie Nicolai - General director at MSF Brazil
Guests
Meinie Nicolai - General director at MSF Brazil
Today at 12:45
Speak Up Africa notes misinformation as a challenge during the pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maelle Ba - Strategic Communications Manager at Speak UP Africa
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Seal Rescue Centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Krynauw
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Marianne Cronin - SKYPE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marianne Cronin
Today at 13:52
Events Diary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lymphodema
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Laura Redman
Simone Blanckenberg
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
REIGNITE - driving much needed local travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Suzanne Bayly
Today at 15:40
11th SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL FOR ARTSCAPE & THE MASQUE THEATRE FROM 19 APRIL
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Pearce - drama teacher & play director at Leiden High School in Delft
Today at 15:50
Muizeneberg Opens New Service Centre to Assist Homeless Amid Rising Covid-Induced Poverty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Corbett - MID Chair
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa announces appointments in SANDF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour with Quanita Adams on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quanita Adams - creator at The Riviera (TV show)
Today at 17:05
SA vaccine pause - was it a good move?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Jacobson - Head Of Clinical Haematology at National Health Laboratory Services
Today at 17:20
Reopening of the Theatre on the Bay!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:45
The new single "La Bhembe" from Stimela's lead singer; Sam Ndlovu.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Ndlovu - Lead singer of Stimela
