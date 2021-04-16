SAA appoints fifth boss in five years

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Marianne Cronin - SKYPE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marianne Cronin
Today at 13:52
Events Diary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lymphodema
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Laura Redman
Simone Blanckenberg
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
REIGNITE - driving much needed local travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Suzanne Bayly
Today at 15:40
11th SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL FOR ARTSCAPE & THE MASQUE THEATRE FROM 19 APRIL
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Pearce - drama teacher & play director at Leiden High School in Delft
Today at 15:50
Muizeneberg Opens New Service Centre to Assist Homeless Amid Rising Covid-Induced Poverty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Corbett - MID Chair
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa announces appointments in SANDF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour with Quanita Adams on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quanita Adams - creator at The Riviera (TV show)
Today at 17:05
SA vaccine pause - was it a good move?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Jacobson - Head Of Clinical Haematology at National Health Laboratory Services
Today at 17:20
Reopening of the Theatre on the Bay!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:45
The new single "La Bhembe" from Stimela's lead singer; Sam Ndlovu.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Ndlovu - Lead singer of Stimela
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Western Cape authorities on high alert after bird flu detected in Gauteng The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says it remains vigilant after the reports of a bird flu outbreak in Gauteng. 16 April 2021 12:10 PM
Limpopo principal under fire over apparent failure to intervene in bullying case The principal at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo has come under fire for apparently failing to take action after reports of bul... 16 April 2021 11:14 AM
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition. 15 April 2021 8:56 PM
Premier Winde: Bongi has come forward and takes full responsibility Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Kieno Kammies about the qualification debacle around MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 16 April 2021 12:05 PM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
I committed no crimes, but I'm ready for jail – Jacob Zuma Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 April 2021 12:37 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here's how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child's future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels "From those projects, we'll see whether green hydrogen is feasible," says environmental lawyer Margo-Ann Werner. 16 April 2021 9:58 AM
SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on Thomas Kgokolo has been appointed as the interim CEO of SAA, which is still in the throes of a nearly 16-month-long business rescu... 16 April 2021 9:21 AM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It's just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby's coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Canadian politician caught with his pants down during Parly Zoom meeting He did manage to cover his privates with his cell phone, jokes Adam Gilchrist in The World View report. 16 April 2021 11:01 AM
The smarter way to invest in crypto – Revix Is there a way to take some of the risks out of investing in cryptos? Yes, by building a balanced portfolio that helps spread some... 16 April 2021 8:00 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa's largest economy - after 15 years The Continent's biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It's a great loss," says Prof Rod Crompton. "It's equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you're holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
SAA appoints fifth boss in five years

16 April 2021 7:58 AM

Daily Maverick's Ray Mahlaka speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest developments in getting SAA off the ground, which sees the appointment of a new CEO, Thomas Kgokolo. He is the fifth head of the grounded airline in as many years.


Sport Showdown

16 April 2021 11:06 AM

Carl Lewis shares your guide for weekend sports viewing. 

Binge Club

16 April 2021 8:36 AM

With Annzra  Denita

New Amsterdam (Netflix)
After becoming the medical director of one of the United States's oldest public hospitals, Dr Max Godwin sets out to reform the institution's neglected and outdated facilities to treat the patients. 

Seaspiracy (Netflix)
Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers alarming global corruption. 

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927. 

#IFQSAT

16 April 2021 8:29 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

The collapsing Road Accident Fund

16 April 2021 8:29 AM

Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law at the University of

The World View - Prince Philip’s funeral royal family protocol in place for Saturday

16 April 2021 8:27 AM

St Vincent’s volcano increasing & spreading disruption.

Caught with his trousers down the misadventures of a Canadian politician.

 

The Africa Report - United Nations Security Council meets on Tigray.

16 April 2021 8:22 AM

Sudan Prime Minister calls for another summit on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam across the Nile.
 
Nigerian Information Minister blames his people and his media for losing Twitter decision on an African headquarters. 

SA's hydrogen hope

16 April 2021 8:03 AM

Green hydrogen-based fuels may mean great things for South Africa - if government is willing to do something about it. Margo-Ann Werner, Director in Environmental Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

UCT creates additional study spaces for students on campus

16 April 2021 7:54 AM

The University of Cape Town is to provide additional study spaces for day students who have limited resources and aren't being accommodated in residences, as a way of ensuring they don't get left behind. 

First African company licensed to export medical cannabis to the EU

16 April 2021 7:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luke van der Nest, the Business Development Manager at MG Health about becoming the first company on the continent to be licensed to supply the European Union with medical quality marijuana.

Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU

Africa

SAA appoints fifth CEO in five years while business rescue process drags on

Business

Sasol and Toyota join forces to develop hydrogen-based fuels

Business

Late Graeme Bloch praised for his courage, bravery in liberation struggle

16 April 2021 12:30 PM

Bullying victim Lufuno Mavhunga remembered as kind, loving at memorial service

16 April 2021 11:57 AM

Montana accuses Zondo Inquiry of favouring ex-Prasa board chair Molefe

16 April 2021 11:38 AM

