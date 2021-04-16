Binge Club

With Annzra Denita
New Amsterdam (Netflix)
After becoming the medical director of one of the United States's oldest public hospitals, Dr Max Godwin sets out to reform the institution's neglected and outdated facilities to treat the patients.
Seaspiracy (Netflix)
Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers alarming global corruption.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927.
Carl Lewis shares your guide for weekend sports viewing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law at the University of Pretoria, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of the Road Accident Fund, and why it is on the brink of collapse, and how we could possibly do without it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
St Vincent’s volcano increasing & spreading disruption.
Caught with his trousers down the misadventures of a Canadian politician.
Sudan Prime Minister calls for another summit on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam across the Nile.
Nigerian Information Minister blames his people and his media for losing Twitter decision on an African headquarters.
Green hydrogen-based fuels may mean great things for South Africa - if government is willing to do something about it. Margo-Ann Werner, Director in Environmental Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr speaks to Refilwe Moloto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Daily Maverick's Ray Mahlaka speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest developments in getting SAA off the ground, which sees the appointment of a new CEO, Thomas Kgokolo. He is the fifth head of the grounded airline in as many years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The University of Cape Town is to provide additional study spaces for day students who have limited resources and aren't being accommodated in residences, as a way of ensuring they don't get left behind.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Luke van der Nest, the Business Development Manager at MG Health about becoming the first company on the continent to be licensed to supply the European Union with medical quality marijuana.LISTEN TO PODCAST