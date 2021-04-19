Table Mountain Fire: Update on road closures and the CoCT

Things went from bad to worse in Cape Town yesterday afternoon, after the fire broke out at the tip of Table Mountain. Aside from the damage to several historical buildings, a restaurant and UCT accommodation - the inferno has also led to a number of road closures across the City. Richard Coleman, Cape Towns Traffic Chief joined Refilwe Moloto on air to give her an update.
The DA has said that there should have been more effective contingency measures in place to prevent the rapid spread of the fire that caused such destruction in the city yesterday. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dave Bryant, the Democratic Alliance's spokesperson for Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.
With JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town.
Interim board chair of CSA Stavros Nicolau joined Refilwe on air to discuss minister, Nathi Mthethwa's direct involvement in Cricket South Africa's (CSA) affairs.
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor at UCT spoke with Refilwe regarding the effects that the fire has had on university buildings, residences and academic activities for the days to come.
UCT requested that Gift of the Givers manage the feeding and other essentials for the next week whilst accommodation through various hotel groups is urgently sourced. Director of Gift of the `Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman spoke to Refilwe regarding their actions.
The fire on Table Mountain continues to rage on, wreaking havoc on key landmarks such as the University of Cape Town's library and Rhodes Memorial.