Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital say farewell to the Friends of the Children’s Hospital Association

Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime "We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 20 April 2021 5:24 PM
'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires' John Maytham interviews Lorenzo Davids, a social development activist and former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape. 20 April 2021 4:07 PM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
'Uncaptured': Whistle blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
Why school's rotation attendance system is failing, says expert Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan. 20 April 2021 11:14 AM
Hill-Lewis on DA mayoral race: I'm in politics to make a serious dent on poverty DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis says his vision for the City is to help lift Capetonians out of poverty and into lives of... 20 April 2021 10:14 AM
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now' Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results. 20 April 2021 8:14 PM
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy. 20 April 2021 6:51 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi's hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We're exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!' "You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!" 19 April 2021 4:24 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It's just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby's coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
What's the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital say farewell to the Friends of the Children’s Hospital Association

Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital say farewell to the Friends of the Children’s Hospital Association

20 April 2021 6:47 AM

Reaaz Ahmed, Chairperson of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Facilities Board spoke to Refilwe about the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital saying farewell to the Friends of the Children’s Hospital Association after a 40 year union. 


Cape Town Fire: Student shares experience of being evacuated from res

20 April 2021 8:38 AM

Refilwe chats to  Retshedisitswe Molefe, at student at UCT who was evacuated from her residence due to the Cape Town fire. 

Oracle withdraws tech support from Eskom

20 April 2021 8:23 AM

Eskom is  urgently seeking new providers of technical support after Oracle Corp.’s South African unit withdrew its services over a payment dispute. Refilwe Moloto chats to Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson at Eskom, to find out what they plan to do and how this action will affect the country's electricity supply. 

The World View - Warnings to Russia from the EU, White House & Czech Republic

20 April 2021 7:58 AM

India’s Covid-19 crisis yet more bad news for a beleaguered country.
 
European football’s breakaway the criticism has been stark & severe. 

Not all heroes wear capes: Devils Peak resident apprehended man during fires

20 April 2021 7:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Devil's Peak estate resident Yazeed Evans, about his decision to remain behind and to fight the approaching fires. He was also responsible for apprehending a suspect on Sunday evening when fires were seen on Devil's Peak.

#IFQSAT

20 April 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Cape Town's Next Top Mayor competition heats up

20 April 2021 7:39 AM

Find out more about the man who might be your next mayor. 

How does CEO Nomkhita Mona plan to save the post office?

20 April 2021 7:22 AM

he Auditor General last week declared the South African Post Office to be commercially bankrupt. How will the recently-appointed CEO Nomkhita Mona turn things around?

Fluorescent bulbs may soon be a thing of the past

20 April 2021 6:58 AM

South African are currently getting to have their say on plans to change our lighting standards. If legislation goes through as planned then fluorescent bulbs will no longer be allowed to be sold. 

The Social Rundown

20 April 2021 6:33 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

 

New lighting regulations to phase out fluorescent light bulbs in SA

Local

'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires'

Local

Devil's Peak resident explains traumatic ordeal confronting alleged fire-starter

Local

Scholars grieve loss of priceless antiquities in Cape Town fire

20 April 2021 8:50 PM

Acting chief in eZilongweni kidnapped at gunpoint

20 April 2021 8:22 PM

Energy Dept: IPPs could provide emergency electricity supply within year

20 April 2021 8:18 PM

