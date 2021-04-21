Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Book Interview: Nadia Owusu's Aftershocks,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nadia Owusu - Author
Today at 15:50
The collapse of the super league
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)
Today at 16:05
What broke South African rail?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Williams - former deputy editor of the Financial Mail.
Today at 16:20
Coco Velten in France - abandoned building that is now a new ecosystem, housing the homeless
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elsa Buet
Today at 16:40
Exploring McCain cookbook creator, a first of its kind in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Saffarian - freelance food stylist, food & lifestyle writer, and content creator"
Today at 16:55
Jim Steinman, 'Bat Out of Hell' Songwriter, Dies at 73
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 17:05
Jacob Zuma's lawyers withdraw and Western Cape JSC hearings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24 reporter
Today at 17:20
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:45
Guantánamo Diary: Detained at Guantánamo Bay detention camp without charge for 14 years.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mohamedou Ould Slahi
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
EPPA calls for Ramaphosa to intervene over Robben Island Museum ’mismanagement

EPPA calls for Ramaphosa to intervene over Robben Island Museum ’mismanagement

21 April 2021 7:53 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ex-Political Prisoner Association of South Africa (EPPA)deputy secretary, Mpho Masemola, on the organisation's plea to President Ramaphosa to intervene 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: The Super League controversy

21 April 2021 8:40 AM

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs have now also withdrawn from the controversial Super League after Chelsea had announced their decision to pull out earlier on Tuesday, changing their minds because of the overwhelming negative worldwide reaction.

But was it doomed from the start anyway?

Twelve of Europe's leading soccer (football) clubs had announced they had agreed to establish a new midweek competition, the European Super League, governed by its 'Founding Clubs'. 

This would have in effect be in direct competition with tournaments such as the long-standing UEFA Champions League, and reportedly could have brought them a financial windfall - but not without potential consequences. 

To discuss this we are joined by David Kappel, International Editor at Soccer Laduma and Sizwe Mbete, soccer analyst, a self-professed off-the-field player of the game of football; as a blogger, newspaper columnist and TV anchor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

21 April 2021 8:05 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The George Floyd Verdict

21 April 2021 8:02 AM

Not so super football’s European super league is unravelling.
 
Happy birthday your Mmajesty a quiet 95th birthday for the Queen today.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine injury fund will work

21 April 2021 7:37 AM

In order for SA to secure COVID vaccines, they have to set up an injury compensation fund. This is to exempt vaccine manufacturers at least partly from liability and potential lawsuits. Refilwe chats to Aisha Abdool Karim is a senior health journalist at Bhekisisa to learn how the fund will work. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday - Hotel Sky

21 April 2021 7:03 AM

The former Metlife Centre on Cape Town's foreshore has been converted into a 535-room hotel, located directly opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre. It will feature a restaurant on its 26th floor and for those who feel the view there still isn't breathtaking enough, it also features a 30-metre thrill ride on its roof, taking visitors to new heights.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Let's help Littlewood Primary

21 April 2021 6:55 AM

Littlewood Primary needs our help to get the keys to their brand-new school hall. Find out how you can help. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown: Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

21 April 2021 6:53 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Fire: Student shares experience of being evacuated from res

20 April 2021 8:38 AM

Refilwe chats to  Retshedisitswe Molefe, at student at UCT who was evacuated from her residence due to the Cape Town fire. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oracle withdraws tech support from Eskom

20 April 2021 8:23 AM

Eskom is  urgently seeking new providers of technical support after Oracle Corp.’s South African unit withdrew its services over a payment dispute. Refilwe Moloto chats to Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson at Eskom, to find out what they plan to do and how this action will affect the country's electricity supply. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

