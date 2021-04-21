The World View - The George Floyd Verdict

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs have now also withdrawn from the controversial Super League after Chelsea had announced their decision to pull out earlier on Tuesday, changing their minds because of the overwhelming negative worldwide reaction.



But was it doomed from the start anyway?



Twelve of Europe's leading soccer (football) clubs had announced they had agreed to establish a new midweek competition, the European Super League, governed by its 'Founding Clubs'.



This would have in effect be in direct competition with tournaments such as the long-standing UEFA Champions League, and reportedly could have brought them a financial windfall - but not without potential consequences.



To discuss this we are joined by David Kappel, International Editor at Soccer Laduma and Sizwe Mbete, soccer analyst, a self-professed off-the-field player of the game of football; as a blogger, newspaper columnist and TV anchor.

