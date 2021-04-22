Trendspotting Thursdays: Fitness Futures

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
looking ahead to local government elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Michael Oti
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Oti
Today at 10:33
Standard Bank’s support of victims of recent fires in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirsten Greenop
Today at 10:45
Helen Zille
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Zille
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show. 21 April 2021 7:32 PM
Local campaign raising funds to fix iconic clock tower in Bellville Bellville’s Civic Centre clock hasn’t worked in decades. The #StartTheClock crowd-funding campaign is raising money to refurbish t... 21 April 2021 4:23 PM
UCT Plant Conservation Unit gutted in fire but 350,000 unique specimens survived Prof Tim Hoffman, Director of the Plant Conservation Unit describes the enormous loss. 21 April 2021 3:36 PM
Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC explains. 22 April 2021 7:44 AM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
Zuma dropped by his lawyers less than a month before corruption trial begins Mabuza Attorneys will no longer be representing former president Jacob Zuma when his corruption trial starts in mid-May. 21 April 2021 6:48 PM
Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation. 21 April 2021 6:56 PM
Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs. 21 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 21 April 2021 12:24 PM
Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley. 21 April 2021 9:03 AM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Trendspotting Thursdays: Fitness Futures

Trendspotting Thursdays: Fitness Futures

22 April 2021 6:48 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

22 April 2021 8:39 AM

Professor Irina Filatova of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Why the mountain fire was so devastating

22 April 2021 8:20 AM

The tragic fire on Table Mountain was worse than it should have been. How do we address that? 

The World View - Minneapolis police probe a US federal investigation begins

22 April 2021 8:02 AM

A Missing submarine a search for an Indonesian sub in the pacific.
 
Rent a man who does nothing it’s a seemingly unique job in Japan. 

The Africa Report

22 April 2021 7:55 AM
#IFQSAT

22 April 2021 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

End of the first term - A report card

22 April 2021 7:35 AM

As the first term of the 2021 school year approaches, Refilwe Moloto speaks to WCED Director of Communications Bronagh Hammond about the state-of play. 

ANC Gauteng asks Khusela Diko to step aside

22 April 2021 7:29 AM

Refilwe chats to Political analyst Oscar van Heerden about Gauteng ANC's order to Khusela Diko to step aside. 

The Social Rundown

22 April 2021 6:37 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

Side hustle? Make sure your main employer is okay with it

22 April 2021 6:37 AM

A recent report by the Henley Business School shows that as many as 27% of working South Africans have side hustles. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tertius Wessels, Advocate and Legal Director of Strata-g Labour Solutions to discuss how one needs to be transparent about them with one's employers, to avoid getting in trouble with them. 

Trending

Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next

Politics

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

Lifestyle

Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Samwu concerned that 525 CT firefighters in firing line over 2019 strike

22 April 2021 8:54 AM

CT housing activists reject R4bn River Club development

22 April 2021 8:33 AM

Ngoye should answer for Swifambo contract, Montana tells Zondo Inquiry

22 April 2021 8:28 AM

