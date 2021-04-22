The Africa Report

Professor Irina Filatova of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The tragic fire on Table Mountain was worse than it should have been. How do we address that?LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Missing submarine a search for an Indonesian sub in the pacific.
Rent a man who does nothing it’s a seemingly unique job in Japan.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As the first term of the 2021 school year approaches, Refilwe Moloto speaks to WCED Director of Communications Bronagh Hammond about the state-of play.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe chats to Political analyst Oscar van Heerden about Gauteng ANC's order to Khusela Diko to step aside.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A recent report by the Henley Business School shows that as many as 27% of working South Africans have side hustles. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tertius Wessels, Advocate and Legal Director of Strata-g Labour Solutions to discuss how one needs to be transparent about them with one's employers, to avoid getting in trouble with them.LISTEN TO PODCAST