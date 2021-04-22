The Social Rundown

The country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires than any other African country, says Arabile Gumede.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Irina Filatova of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Dr Alanna Rebelo Postdoctoral Researcher at Stellenbosch University's Department of Conservation Ecology & Entomology: Why the mountain fire was so devastating
A Missing submarine a search for an Indonesian sub in the pacific.
Rent a man who does nothing it’s a seemingly unique job in Japan.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
As the first term of the 2021 school year approaches, Refilwe Moloto speaks to WCED Director of Communications Bronagh Hammond about the state-of play.
Refilwe chats to Political analyst Oscar van Heerden about Gauteng ANC's order to Khusela Diko to step aside.
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
A recent report by the Henley Business School shows that as many as 27% of working South Africans have side hustles. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tertius Wessels, Advocate and Legal Director of Strata-g Labour Solutions to discuss how one needs to be transparent about them with one's employers, to avoid getting in trouble with them.