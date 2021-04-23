The World View - A decisive decade President Biden’s climate change message

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin Chelsey Dulaney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
THE RISING NEED FOR WINTER SCHOOL UNIFORMS COUNTRYWIDE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
SPCA responds to UCT Researcher saying they got the story wrong about finding burnt out pigs in a padlocked cage after Table Mountin fires
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 11:20
USA issues citizens level 4 travel restrcitions to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 11:32
Hout Bay resident Kola Cohen (19) takes on 27km ‘Freedom Paddle’ to provide community with 27 000 meals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kola Cohen
Today at 12:40
Camissa Museum
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neels van Jaarsveld
Today at 17:45
Karma
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karma-Ann Swanepoel
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
UCT researcher sets the record straight on dead caged piglets found by SPCA A UCT researcher says the Cape of Good Hope SPCA got the story wrong when it posted about the remains of two piglets discovered ne... 22 April 2021 4:02 PM
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 22 April 2021 3:36 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
Laundry greywater is destroying your soil, warns expert Soil scientists from Stellenbosch University have conducted a study suggesting that irrigating your garden with laundry greywater... 23 April 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA. 22 April 2021 11:11 AM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - A decisive decade President Biden’s climate change message

The World View - A decisive decade President Biden’s climate change message

23 April 2021 7:59 AM

The abandoned sailor finally allowed off his ship after 4 years.
 
A Royal Intruder she simply walked into Prince Andrew’s house. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

City Faves: Hillcrest Quarry

23 April 2021 8:39 AM

Find out what makes a hole in the Durbanville Hills so special.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazer: Silibona Educational Trust

23 April 2021 8:35 AM

Refilwe chats trailblazers, Yaw Peprah & Clinton Martin, from the Silibona Educational Trust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - WHO urges African countries not to destroy expired COVID vaccin

23 April 2021 7:57 AM

Commonwealth War Graves Commission apologises over failure to commemorate thousands of African soldiers who died in World War One.

Morocco jails French actor and social influencer for insulting women and children.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

23 April 2021 7:50 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Violence facing the LGBTQI+ community in the Western Cape

23 April 2021 7:35 AM

Sharon Cox  the Health and Support Services Manager at Triangle Project talks to Refliwe about hate crimes against the LGBTQI+ community in the Western Cape. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WC concerned that Port of Cape Town may be deprioritised.

23 April 2021 7:22 AM

Western Cape Economic Opportunities is concerned that poor inadequate maintenance and investment in equipment was impeding CT's ports potential. Martime Expert Brian Ingpen weighs in.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One People International Film Festival Cape Town opens soon

23 April 2021 6:52 AM

The One People International Film Festival (OPIFF) will be taking place this year in Cape Town from Tuesday the 27th April until May 1st. It will be showcasing a range of films which have been narrowed down after more than 200 entries were submitted from around the world. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greywater may save water at the expense of your soil

23 April 2021 6:37 AM

It turns out greywater from your washing machine not only degrades your soil quality, but makes it harder for the soil to absorb water when it may need it most.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

23 April 2021 6:33 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Brave student fire marshals help put out flames at Fuller and Smuts res

Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

Local

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Lufuno Mavhunga case: State asks for accused to be denied bail for own safety

23 April 2021 8:41 AM

Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors

23 April 2021 7:44 AM

Tshegofatso Pule’s family shocked by news of previous pregnancy with Shoba

23 April 2021 7:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA